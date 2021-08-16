Bees carry confidence into new season

There is plenty to be excited about when it comes to the St. Ambrose University football team this fall.
The Fighting Bees have plenty of returning talent — four players who earned All-Mid-States Football Association Midwest League honors and over a dozen returning starters.
They have plenty of depth — roughly 180 players in the program from which to pick talent.
And there is plenty of positives from a 5-3 spring season.
“The ultimate goal is to win championships,” senior preseason NAIA All-American Bernard Buhake said. “Whether that’s a conference championship or a national championship, we want a ring as a group. I definitely think we have the team and the ability to do it.”
Mike Magistrelli, entering his 16th year as SAU’s head coach, is leading that optimistic outlook.
“Unlike a year ago, we should have better balance,” Magistrelli said. “Last year we were a very defensive-dominated football team. Our defense played at an extremely high level. But we were inconsistent on offense and struggled particularly in the passing game.
"I do think this year we will be much more balanced; we will be better offensively, continue to play good defense, and do good things in the kicking game.”
One position Magistrelli and his staff are hoping to have solidified this year is at quarterback. Senior John Benckendorf and junior Declan McDonald shared the job last year working around injuries and inconsistency that led to just over 125 yards passing per game.
As a result of his work last spring adjusting to college ball and learning the system, sophomore Tom Casey has ascended to top spot on the quarterback line. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound former Dubuque Senior standout is expected to have the reins when the Bees host Iowa Wesleyan in the Aug. 28 home opener.
“We started to run the ball pretty good last year to where we have a run game we can rely on and have a number of weapons in guys at the receiver position that Tom doesn’t have to do anything spectacular,” said Magistrelli of his first-year signal-caller. “Just run the offense and make those good decisions and be accurate with the football.”
Casey feels as if he is surrounded by enough talent that he can ease into the job and not have to force plays.
Asked what the offense will feature, his answer carried abundant confidence.
"A lot of firepower and a lot of points put on the board,” he said.
That would be a welcome relief as the Bees averaged just 22.5 points per game and left a dragging defense on the field way too much as it still allowed only 20.0 points each contest.
“We’ve got some crazy-good skill position players that come with a pretty beefy front line that’s hardened and pretty good in the trenches,” Casey said. “We have guys who are going to make plays every day.”
That offense is anchored by returning All-Midwest League first-team tackles Brian Ciciura (6-3, 255, jr.) and Jett Schmitt (6-3, 265, sr.). Senior Sam Kerr, a second-team All-Midwest League selection last season who fills SAU’s “super-back” position, will be utilized in both the run and passing games.
Buhake is joined on the defensive side by six returning starters — some from each of the three levels. Magistrelli feels as if it all starts up front, though, with his 6-7, 245-pound All-American along with Drew Ackman (6-1, 205, jr.) and DJ Oshin (6-foot, 250, so.)
One question mark is the availability of defensive back Zak Albers. Shoulder surgery has kept him off the field and finding his replacement at the back end of the defense is critical, according to Magistrelli.
Two other things that will also help the team keep moving forward came from the shortened and altered spring season, according to the players.
Casey said he saw a new bunch of leaders emerge that helped the Bees battle through some injuries to post a 4-2 mark in the MSFA Midwest League race.
“We got some good team growth in the locker room and it was unbelievable what we started to do on the field,” Casey said. “I think that will transition into this year and down the road.”
Buhake said that a new perspective has also been helpful. Being back into a normal fall routine after the 2020-21 school year was a jumbled mess is more than a sense of relief.
“Definitely appreciating everything more,” Buhake said. “I appreciate every practice more and everything I get to do with my teammates. This year, we get to play football since it wasn’t always too certain last year.”