Bees carry confidence into new season

One position Magistrelli and his staff are hoping to have solidified this year is at quarterback. Senior John Benckendorf and junior Declan McDonald shared the job last year working around injuries and inconsistency that led to just over 125 yards passing per game.

As a result of his work last spring adjusting to college ball and learning the system, sophomore Tom Casey has ascended to top spot on the quarterback line. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound former Dubuque Senior standout is expected to have the reins when the Bees host Iowa Wesleyan in the Aug. 28 home opener.

“We started to run the ball pretty good last year to where we have a run game we can rely on and have a number of weapons in guys at the receiver position that Tom doesn’t have to do anything spectacular,” said Magistrelli of his first-year signal-caller. “Just run the offense and make those good decisions and be accurate with the football.”

Casey feels as if he is surrounded by enough talent that he can ease into the job and not have to force plays.

Asked what the offense will feature, his answer carried abundant confidence.

"A lot of firepower and a lot of points put on the board,” he said.