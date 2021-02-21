Bees defense delivers in home opener

“Everybody on defense was stepping up, making plays,’’ Zitkus said.

Coach Mike Magistrelli labeled it as good of a defensive effort as the Fighting Bees have had in a game during his 14 seasons.

“Especially when you consider the type of game this was, low scoring with a lot of situations where we needed stops,’’ Magistrelli said. “The guys answered each and every time.’’

St. Ambrose had little choice.

The Fighting Bees found themselves playing from behind a little over a minute into the game.

St. Francis’ Scott Tumilty, the son of all-time Augustana rushing leader Scott Tumilty, returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown with 13 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

The return for a score was his second in as many games this season and it gave St. Francis a lead which lasted until Zitkus got his hands on the football with 11:49 to go in the second quarter.

In a third-and-19 situation, a hit from Ackman jarred the ball out of the grasp of Saints quarterback William Ache as he was being sacked.

Zitkus scooped it up and the St. Ambrose defensive tackle ran 27 yards for the score.