Bees defense dominates in fourth straight win

"We just need to do a better job around him," Curry said. "Credit St. Ambrose, though. They made a lot of plays."

Liam Kelly helped set an early tone for the Fighting Bees, recording the first of his two interceptions in the end zone with 3 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in a scoreless first quarter when the Saints attempted to score on a fourth-and-goal play from 1-yard line.

A stout southerly wind turned the notion of a balanced offense into a two-quarter equation for St. Ambrose, and the Bees scored all of their points with a wind at their backs.

Yemi Ward caught touchdown passes of 52 and 25 yards in the second quarter after the Bees’ shifted to their up-tempo offensive package, the latter coming 17 seconds before halftime on a drive set up by a Griffin Zajac interception.

Mirroring the situation that led to the start for Maffie, an injury to last week’s starter John Benckendorf moved Declan McDonald into the starting lineup under center for St. Ambrose.

McDonald worked the Bees’ up-tempo offense effectively during both drives that led St. Ambrose to a 14-0 halftime lead, needing 1:44 for a 7-play, 79-yard drive that gave the Bees the game’s first points and 1:06 for a 6-play, 72-yard drive that followed.