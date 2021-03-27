Bees' defense stifles No. 18 Cougars

Following an incomplete pass, Khalen Young dropped Kyle Hassert for an 8-yard loss on fourth down. After taking over with 2:09 left, the St. Ambrose offense was able to run out the clock.

"It seemed like it was somebody different stepping up all day, and more often than not, it was a couple of guys making plays," Magistrelli said. "That’s what it took to corral (McShane), and with the exception of the one drive, I felt like we did a decent job."

St. Ambrose needed that type of effort to earn its first victory in the hard-hitting series against St. Xavier since 2016.

On a windy day not far from the shores of Lake Michigan, the conditions impacted play, but the Fighting Bees were able to work with a lead throughout a game which saw three quarterbacks see action.

Starter John Benckendorf left the game after reinjuring an ankle that forced him to miss a game earlier in the season, but not before completing all eight passes he attempted and orchestrating a scoring drive in the first quarter.

The Bees had taken possession when Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, a freshman from Davenport West, forced and recovered a fumble by Cougars punter Kyle Hassert at the St. Xavier 24-yard line.