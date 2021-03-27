Bees' defense stifles No. 18 Cougars

CHICAGO — To keep its conference championship hopes alive, the St. Ambrose football team knew it was time to make a stand Saturday.
The Fighting Bees made several of them actually, limiting 18th-ranked St. Xavier to 5 yards rushing and 117 yards of total offense in a 17-10 Mid-States Football Association victory over the Cougars at Deaton Field.
"Our defense really came to play," St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. "They had a good plan and they really executed it. I’m proud of how they played."
That started with slowing the Cougars’ Vance McShane, who entered the game averaging 132 yards per game on the ground. However, the fifth-leading rusher in NAIA football collected just 74 yards on 25 carries.
Of those, 56 came on six rushes on a 13-play, 71-yard touchdown drive that ended with McShane scoring on a 5-yard run with 4 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the game, pulling the Cougars within the final score.
St. Xavier forced a St. Ambrose punt on the ensuing possession, but doing much with the football proved as problematic for the Cougars as it had most of the game.
The Bees’ defense returned to the field with 3:16 remaining and finished what it started after St. Xavier took over on its 36-yard line.
Liam Kelly and Jaxson Nelson stopped McShane for no gain on first down, and DJ Oshin and Ethan Miebach dropped him for a 3-yard loss on second down.
Following an incomplete pass, Khalen Young dropped Kyle Hassert for an 8-yard loss on fourth down. After taking over with 2:09 left, the St. Ambrose offense was able to run out the clock.
"It seemed like it was somebody different stepping up all day, and more often than not, it was a couple of guys making plays," Magistrelli said. "That’s what it took to corral (McShane), and with the exception of the one drive, I felt like we did a decent job."
St. Ambrose needed that type of effort to earn its first victory in the hard-hitting series against St. Xavier since 2016.
On a windy day not far from the shores of Lake Michigan, the conditions impacted play, but the Fighting Bees were able to work with a lead throughout a game which saw three quarterbacks see action.
Starter John Benckendorf left the game after reinjuring an ankle that forced him to miss a game earlier in the season, but not before completing all eight passes he attempted and orchestrating a scoring drive in the first quarter.
The Bees had taken possession when Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, a freshman from Davenport West, forced and recovered a fumble by Cougars punter Kyle Hassert at the St. Xavier 24-yard line.
Six plays later, Tom Gillen hit a 20-yard field goal with 9:14 to go in the opening quarter to give St. Ambrose a 3-0 lead that lasted.
The Fighting Bees’ defense did not surrender a first down the remainder of the first half, positioning St. Ambrose to open a 10-0 halftime lead on a 6-yard touchdown run by Declan McDonald with 1:06 left in second quarter.
An interception by Nelson denied the Cougars’ comeback hopes early in the third quarter, but Ron Carroll intercepted a McDonald pass for St. Xavier (4-2, 2-1 MSFA) late in the quarter that led to an end of the Bees’ shutout hopes.
Mike Iturbe hit a 25-yard field goal with :34 to go in the third, but St. Ambrose (4-2, 3-1) added to its 10-3 lead early in the fourth after Brody Mason intercepted a Stuart Ross pass at the Cougars’ 40-yard line.
McDonald capped a seven-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Blake Wittman, extending the Fighting Bees’ lead to 17-3 with 8:20 remaining.
"Brody’s interception was huge, a great play by him, and any time you can get the ball back near the end of a game like that and then turn around and score in a tight game, it’s big," Magistrelli said.
With Aaron Kussmann and McDonald replacing Benckendorf under center, the Fighting Bees found balance on offense, rushing for 135 yards and throwing for 125.
McDonald led St. Ambrose with 40 rushing yards, while Wittman caught five passes for 56 yards.