Bees find a flow, earn first league win

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Mired in a close game with Trinity International on Saturday night, the St. Ambrose football decided to push the pace and found an offensive flow.
For the first time in four games this season, the Fighting Bees found some consistency on offense and used it during a second-half surge which allowed St. Ambrose to win a 49-32 Mid-States Football Association shootout at Morris Field.
Quarterbacks John Benckendorf and Aaron Kussmann, working against a blitz-heavy opponent, kept the Fighting Bees moving forward as they orchestrated a balanced offense that piled up a season-high 473 yards.
St. Ambrose scored 35 points over the final 18 minutes, 20 seconds of the game to earn its first conference victory of the season.
"It was really the first time this season that I felt like we got into a good flow offensively where one play fed into the next play," Fighting Bees coach Mike Magistrelli said.
"Instead of running one play, then another, then another and then punting, things fit together."
That started when St. Ambrose started to play more tempo, throwing the Trojans’ blitzing defense out of sync and forcing several timeouts.
"When we switched to up tempo on offense, moving from play to play with a quicker pace, that’s when things started to turn," Magistrelli said. "It clearly rattled (Trinity International) and our guys seemed to feed off of all of it."
That led to St. Ambrose being able to change the complexion of a game that was 7-6 with under 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
After forcing a punt with just over a minute to play in the second quarter, the Fighting Bees were able to grow their halftime lead to 14-6 when Benckendorf threw the second of his four touchdown passes.
Blake Wittman was on the receiving end of an 8-yard pass with 24 seconds remaining in the half, part of a 10-of-22 passing effort by Benckendorf that covered 187 yards.
That complemented the 286-yard effort on the ground, with T’Nahleg Hall and Garret Tiarks leading the way with 74 and 71 rushing yards respectively.
The Bees’ eight-point halftime lead didn’t last.
Gino Mastrandea, who caught 11 passes for 137 yards, grabbed the first of his three scoring passes with 6:05 to go in the third quarter to tie the game at 14-14.
The 12-yard reception was part of a 420-yard passing performance by Trinity International, which threw the ball 77 times but was unable to avoid its 14th consecutive loss.
St. Ambrose (2-2, 1-1 MSFA) regained the lead with a pair of scores in the final minutes of the third quarter.
Benckendorf scored on a 6-yard carry with 3:20 remaining and Brandon Baalman scored on a 5-yard run just under two minutes later as the Fighting Bees opened a 28-14 margin.
Mastrandrea had a 24-yard touchdown reception in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter but a missed PAT try by Cameron Outlaw allowed St. Ambrose to maintain an eight-point edge.
It didn’t long for the Fighting Bees to answer with some big plays of their own.
Yemi Ward, who recorded four receptions for 83 yards, caught a 29-yard touchdown pass with 11:59 to play as St. Ambrose regained a 35-20 lead that grew to 49-20 just over six minutes later.
Wittman caught his second touchdown pass of the game on a 41-yard play with 7:59 to go and Aaron Kussman scored on a 17-yard carry with 5:34 remaining.
Mastrandrea and the Trojans (0-3, 0-2) didn’t go quietly, however.
The senior transfer from Northern Arizona hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass with 3:32 remaining and Deon Cook, who answered J.D. Villafuerte's 8-yard touchdown catch that opened the Bees' scoring with a 90-yard kickoff return, scored the game's final points on a 23-yard touchdown strike with 2:17 to go.