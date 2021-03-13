Bees find a flow, earn first league win

That led to St. Ambrose being able to change the complexion of a game that was 7-6 with under 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

After forcing a punt with just over a minute to play in the second quarter, the Fighting Bees were able to grow their halftime lead to 14-6 when Benckendorf threw the second of his four touchdown passes.

Blake Wittman was on the receiving end of an 8-yard pass with 24 seconds remaining in the half, part of a 10-of-22 passing effort by Benckendorf that covered 187 yards.

That complemented the 286-yard effort on the ground, with T’Nahleg Hall and Garret Tiarks leading the way with 74 and 71 rushing yards respectively.

The Bees’ eight-point halftime lead didn’t last.

Gino Mastrandea, who caught 11 passes for 137 yards, grabbed the first of his three scoring passes with 6:05 to go in the third quarter to tie the game at 14-14.

The 12-yard reception was part of a 420-yard passing performance by Trinity International, which threw the ball 77 times but was unable to avoid its 14th consecutive loss.

St. Ambrose (2-2, 1-1 MSFA) regained the lead with a pair of scores in the final minutes of the third quarter.