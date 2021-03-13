Bees get offensive, topple Trojans

The Trojans tied the game 14-14 on a 12-yard touchdown catch by Gino Mastrandrea with 6:05 to play in the third quarter. Nicholas Godfre carried the two-point conversion attempt across the goal line to tie the score.

St. Ambrose answered with a pair of touchdowns in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Benckendorf scored on a 6-yard carry with 3:20 remaining and Brandon Baalman scored on a 5-yard run just under two minutes later as the Fighting Bees opened a 28-14 margin.

Mastrandrea, who caught 11 passes for 137 yards, grabbed a 24-yard touchdown pass in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter but a missed PAT try by Cameron Outlaw allowed St. Ambrose to maintain an eight-point edge.

It didn’t long for the Fighting Bees to answer with some big plays of their own.

Yemi Ward, who recorded four receptions for 83 yards, caught a 29-yard touchdown pass with 11:59 to play as St. Ambrose regained a 35-20 lead that grew to 49-20 just over six minutes later.

Wittman caught his second touchdown pass of the game on a 41-yard play with 7:59 to go and Aaron Kussman scored on a 17-yard carry with 5:34 remaining.

Mastrandrea and the Trojans, unable to avoid a 14th straight loss, didn’t go quietly.