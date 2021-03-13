Bees get offensive, topple Trojans

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Enough was enough.
After letting a Trinity International team with a reputation for strong second halves hang around Saturday night, the St. Ambrose football team crafted a second-half surge of its own to win a 49-32 Mid-States Football Association shootout at Morris Field.
The Fighting Bees scored 35 points over the final 18 minutes, 20 seconds of the game to earn their first conference victory of the season.
St. Ambrose never trailed in the game, but needed the first of two touchdown catches by Blake Wittman to take 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Trinity International didn’t let the Fighting Bees carry any momentum from Wittman’s catch of an 8-yard scoring pass from John Benckendorf with 24 seconds remaining in the second quarter into the second half.
The touchdown pass was one of four thrown by Benckendorf, who completed 10-of-22 passes for 187 yards to complement a 286-yard rushing performance by St. Ambrose in its biggest offensive effort of a 2-2 season that includes a 1-1 start in Mid-States play.
T’Nahleg Hall and Garret Tiarks led the Bees on the ground, running for 74 and 71 yards respectively, and St. Ambrose needed every one of them against a Trinity International team which piled up all but 27 of its 447 yards of offense through the air.
The Trojans tied the game 14-14 on a 12-yard touchdown catch by Gino Mastrandrea with 6:05 to play in the third quarter. Nicholas Godfre carried the two-point conversion attempt across the goal line to tie the score.
St. Ambrose answered with a pair of touchdowns in the final minutes of the third quarter.
Benckendorf scored on a 6-yard carry with 3:20 remaining and Brandon Baalman scored on a 5-yard run just under two minutes later as the Fighting Bees opened a 28-14 margin.
Mastrandrea, who caught 11 passes for 137 yards, grabbed a 24-yard touchdown pass in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter but a missed PAT try by Cameron Outlaw allowed St. Ambrose to maintain an eight-point edge.
It didn’t long for the Fighting Bees to answer with some big plays of their own.
Yemi Ward, who recorded four receptions for 83 yards, caught a 29-yard touchdown pass with 11:59 to play as St. Ambrose regained a 35-20 lead that grew to 49-20 just over six minutes later.
Wittman caught his second touchdown pass of the game on a 41-yard play with 7:59 to go and Aaron Kussman scored on a 17-yard carry with 5:34 remaining.
Mastrandrea and the Trojans, unable to avoid a 14th straight loss, didn’t go quietly.
The senior transfer from Northern Arizona hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass with 3:32 remaining and Deon Cook, who had scored on a 90-yard kickoff return that answered the Bees’ first touchdown of the game grabbed a 23-yard touchdown strike with 2:17 to go to trim the St. Ambrose lead to the final margin.
Both teams struggled to gain much offensive traction early, with the Fighting Bees using an 8-yard touchdown pass from Benckendorf to J.D. Villafuerte to put their first points on the board with 8 minutes, 23 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Tom Gillen’s PAT kick gave St. Ambrose a 7-0 lead it never lost, although Cook shaved six points off that margin when he returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to leave the Bees with a 7-6 lead, which stuck until Wittman caught his first touchdown pass of the game in the final minute of the second quarter.