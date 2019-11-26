Bees hold off Cougars, remain unbeaten in CCAC

After riding the hot first-half shooting touch of Michael Williams, St. Ambrose had all of the right answers Tuesday.
The Fighting Bees withstood multiple second-half charges by St. Xavier to earn a hard-fought 84-78 men’s basketball victory at Lee Lohman Arena to become the only remaining unbeaten team in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
St. Ambrose iced the win when Ben Schols buried a 3-point basket from the left corner with 47 seconds remaining to extend a 77-74 advantage.
“I probably took it a little early in the shot clock, but the shot was there and I could hear guys on the bench telling me, ‘Shoot, Shoot’ so I put it up,’’ Schols said. “It was a good look.’’
The Fighting Bees looked good throughout much of their eighth win in nine games this season, moving ahead to stay midway through the second half with a flurry of points from John Kerr and keeping the Cougars at a distance when Tom Kazanecki and Dylan Kaczmarek hit back-to-back 3-point baskets with just over four minutes remaining.
Kerr scored eight of his 16 points during a two-minute stretch that began with a putback to break the 58-58 tie Williams had forged by hitting the first of two free throws with 10 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.
The back-to-back 3-pointers by Kazanecki and Kaczmarek extended the St. Ambrose lead to 74-64 with 4:14 to play, a margin the Cougars chipped away, pulling within 77-74 on a steal and a lay-in by Joshua Evans with 1:38 left.
Schols followed with the last of the Bees’ 10 3-point baskets in the game, part of a 54.2-percent shooting effort by the Bees.
“That was a solid win over a really good team, a team with a lot of guys back from a year ago,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said.
“When they made their runs, I felt like we responded well. A year ago, things might have been a little iffy in those situations, but we’re an older team now and the experience showed.’’
A fast start by Williams didn’t hurt.
The junior scored 21 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, knocking down 8-of-9 shots including all five he attempted from 3-point range to help the Fighting Bees (8-1, 5-0 CCAC) build a 40-33 lead at the half.
Three of his 3-pointers came in a little over two minutes beginning with 6:39 to go in the first half, allowing St. Ambrose to grow a 26-25 lead.
“Things felt good right from the start, but at the end of the day, I knew that defense, rebounding and hitting some big free throws as a team would be the difference,’’ Williams said. “They’re a great offensive team and it took something from everyone on our team to put this one in the win column.’’
Mike Shepski and Evans led four players in double figures for the Cougars (7-2, 3-1) with 17 points apiece.