Bees' Kerr enjoys the best of both worlds

He attended a few spring football practices to watch some friends compete and ultimately decided he wanted to put the football pads on again.

“I missed the game that much,’’ Kerr said.

After discussions with coaches in both sports, Kerr returned to the football field in the fall of 2019, lining up at center.

“He moved well, was doing a lot of good things, but was maybe just a little undersized to play the offense line, so we asked him if he might be interested in the super back position,’’ Magistrelli said. “We needed some depth and he was willing take it on as a challenge.’’

The challenge came with one question.

“The first thing I wondered was ‘Can a center catch the ball?’ and it didn’t take long for Sam to show us that he could,’’ Magistrelli said. “He looked smooth doing it and we realized we might have something there. We just had to get him some reps.’’

Kerr was willing to do whatever he needed to do to help the team.