Bees' Kerr enjoys the best of both worlds

Overlapping seasons in unique times have prevented Sam Kerr from playing two sports at the moment for St. Ambrose, but they haven’t stopped him from living a converted lineman’s dream.
The former center started at the super back position in the Fighting Bees’ football opener, a tight end-type role that combines the blocking of a tight end with an opportunity to catch a few passes along the way.
“It’s the best of both worlds,’’ Kerr said. “I love the position. I like the physical part of it, the blocking and taking an opponent on that way, and then the next play I might be receiving a pass. The position is a big part of the run game and there’s no shortage of action.’’
Kerr provided St. Ambrose with plenty of production from the position in the Fighting Bees’ season-opening game at Roosevelt on Feb. 6.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound native of Lodi, Wis., caught a team-leading six passes for 48 yards in the 27-13 non-conference loss. He also blocked a punt that resulted in St. Ambrose’s first touchdown of the season and returned one punt 26 yards.
“We feel like he has all the tools to be an exceptional player at his position, an all-conference type of player. He showed some good ability in our first game, made some really good catches downfield,’’ St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said.
“On a couple of passes, (quarterback) John Benckendorf put the ball on the spot and Sam went up and used his long arms to make some plays. He didn’t look like an offensive lineman catching the ball.’’
Kerr had some prior experience.
He played tight end as a freshman and sophomore at the high school level in Wisconsin before shifting inside to the offensive line.
It was there that he first caught the attention of St. Ambrose coaches, playing for a football program at Lodi High School which won the Division 4 state title in 2017.
By then, Fighting Bees coaches in another sport had their eyes on Kerr as well.
Through a cooperative program, he played for Sauk Prairie team which won a Division 2 state championship in lacrosse earlier that year.
Kerr talked with St. Ambrose coaches in both sports and ultimately signed with the lacrosse program.
“I talked with coach Magistrelli about playing both sports and in the end, I thought it would be a lot for a freshman to try to play two sports and I decided to play lacrosse. It was a tough decision,’’ Kerr said.
It was so tough that after his first season as a midfielder for the Fighting Bees lacrosse team ended, Kerr wanted to revisit his initial decision.
He attended a few spring football practices to watch some friends compete and ultimately decided he wanted to put the football pads on again.
“I missed the game that much,’’ Kerr said.
After discussions with coaches in both sports, Kerr returned to the football field in the fall of 2019, lining up at center.
“He moved well, was doing a lot of good things, but was maybe just a little undersized to play the offense line, so we asked him if he might be interested in the super back position,’’ Magistrelli said. “We needed some depth and he was willing take it on as a challenge.’’
The challenge came with one question.
“The first thing I wondered was ‘Can a center catch the ball?’ and it didn’t take long for Sam to show us that he could,’’ Magistrelli said. “He looked smooth doing it and we realized we might have something there. We just had to get him some reps.’’
Kerr was willing to do whatever he needed to do to help the team.
“I would play both positions if I could,’’ Kerr said. “I missed football. The receivers coaches helped me a lot, working individually with me, staying after practice if I needed it. They helped get me ready to play the way I can.’’
The competitive part came naturally to Kerr, who believes his lacrosse experience helped him develop footwork and footspeed that benefitted him not only as a lineman but now as the Fighting Bees’ super back.
Kerr began to play lacrosse as an eighth grader, encouraged to try the sport by a youth hockey coach who also coached lacrosse.
“I fell in love with lacrosse right away. The action, the contact, the scoring, it all appealed to me,’’ Kerr said.
That appeal led Kerr, a midfielder who said he enjoys “being in the middle of all that action, offense, defense,’’ to initially pursue lacrosse at the college level.
He saw action in 13 games as a freshman for St. Ambrose in 2019, finishing fifth on the team with 13 goals and recording one assist.
After participating in football in the fall of 2019, catching one pass for a four-yard gain, Kerr scored nine goals and had one assist in six lacrosse games last spring for the Fighting Bees before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sports management major planned to continue to compete for both teams during the current academic year, but was forced to make a decision last fall when the NAIA decided to shift football to the spring semester because of the coronavirus.
“It was midway through the semester. It was a tough decision. I love both sports. I’m enjoying being a part of the football team and I’m missing being out there with my guys on the lacrosse team,’’ Kerr said.
“Hopefully next year, I’ll be able to do both again. That’s the plan, football in the fall and lacrosse in the spring. I’m looking forward to that.’’