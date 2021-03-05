Bees' linebacker playing with a purpose

In the middle of a dominating defensive effort by the St. Ambrose football team in its most recent game, there was an inside linebacker wearing jersey number 33 making plays whenever the opportunity presented itself.
The Fighting Bees’ Ethan Miebach couldn’t think of a better tribute than his seven tackles and a pass break-up in the 14-6 victory over St. Francis (Ill.), each honoring the memory and celebrating the life of Jordan Reinhart.
A distant relative, childhood hero and mentor of the St. Ambrose junior, Reinhart was a standout middle linebacker on a Tolono Unity football team which finished as the Illinois Class 3A state runner-up in 2009.
The number 33 jersey he wore that season has been passed down from inside linebacker to inside linebacker over the years at Unity, the expectations for success handed down from one player to another as well.
It was the number Miebach wore when he played at Unity, a number that his St. Ambrose teammate, Ryan Zitkus, wanted him to wear again in the St. Francis game just days after Reinhart, a 28-year-old father of three, was killed in an automobile accident along any icy stretch of Interstate 74 in east-central Illinois.
A football and track assistant coach at LeRoy High School, Reinhart was traveling from his home in that community where his wife teaches to his full-time job as an assistant maintenance director at Tolono Unity when a two-vehicle accident occurred on an icy bridge deck near Farmer City, Ill.
“Jordan was a big role model for everyone at Unity. He epitomized what being a part of the Unity football program and the Unity community is all about,’’ Miebach said. “His number, 33, it was passed down and I was one of several family members and linebackers to have had the chance to wear it. I took a lot of pride in that.’’
Zitkus, who typically wears No. 33 for St. Ambrose, offered Miebach the chance to wear that number again in the St. Francis game. Zitkus then wore Miebach’s normal college number, 39, in the Bees’ home opener.
“I didn’t know if it would be possible but when he suggested it, it was something I wanted to do,’’ Miebach said.
The pair approached coach Mike Magistrelli, who helped worked out the logistics of making it happen.
“It was really cool to get that chance and I’m so grateful to have been able to honor everything Jordan meant to me that way,’’ Miebach said.
Magistrelli appreciated that the idea was generated from within the team, teammates there for each other off the field as well as on it.
He said it is reflective of the bond he sees developing within the St. Ambrose defense and Miebach’s role in it.
“Ethan was one of those guys who came in from Unity High School and during his first week on campus, you could tell that he was a hard worker, had been taught the game the right way. He earned some time on special teams as a freshman,’’ Magistrelli said.
Miebach’s role grew during his sophomore season, when the 6-foot, 220-pound Philo, Ill., native finished with 32 tackles and earned honorable mention all-league honors in the Mid-States Football Association.
Currently third on team with 15 tackles through two games, he welcomes the challenges that have accompanied an expanding role and likes the freedom that his position as an inside linebacker has within the structure of the St. Ambrose defense.
“I’m trying to do my job every play, and with this defense, there is an opportunity to be in a position to make a lot of plays from my spot,’’ Miebach said. “I feel like I’m working pretty well with the other inside linebacker, Liam Kelly. That’s where it starts. Working together.’’
Magistrelli sees that as well.
“Every step of the way, Ethan continues to make progress and he has become a real leader on our team, very consistent,’’ Magistrelli said.
The Fighting Bees will need that type of consistency today when they host Olivet Nazarene in a 3 p.m. game at Brady Street Stadium.
The 25th-ranked Tigers have averaged 44.3 points and 514 yards per game during a 3-0 start.
“We will need to be at our best,’’ Miebach said. “On film, they look dangerous. They use a lot of formations and run a lot of different things out of those formations. It will be a good test.''
It will be the type of test the Bees welcome.
"Against St. Francis, I felt like we finally started to hit our stride and we will need to build off of that,'' Miebach said. "We know we have to keep working and getting better. Each week, we need to play better football.’’