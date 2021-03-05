Bees' linebacker playing with a purpose

“Jordan was a big role model for everyone at Unity. He epitomized what being a part of the Unity football program and the Unity community is all about,’’ Miebach said. “His number, 33, it was passed down and I was one of several family members and linebackers to have had the chance to wear it. I took a lot of pride in that.’’

Zitkus, who typically wears No. 33 for St. Ambrose, offered Miebach the chance to wear that number again in the St. Francis game. Zitkus then wore Miebach’s normal college number, 39, in the Bees’ home opener.

“I didn’t know if it would be possible but when he suggested it, it was something I wanted to do,’’ Miebach said.

The pair approached coach Mike Magistrelli, who helped worked out the logistics of making it happen.

“It was really cool to get that chance and I’m so grateful to have been able to honor everything Jordan meant to me that way,’’ Miebach said.

Magistrelli appreciated that the idea was generated from within the team, teammates there for each other off the field as well as on it.

He said it is reflective of the bond he sees developing within the St. Ambrose defense and Miebach’s role in it.