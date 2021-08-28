Bees overcome slow start for season-opening football win

It took the Bees’ offense a couple of possessions to gain traction with sophomore QB Tom Casey in his first start, but once it did, it was tough to stop — especially when he targeted junior wideout Yemi Ward.

The two hooked up on a pair of first-half touchdown tosses, and both were on highlight-reel plays with Ward using the sidelines as a balance beam.

The second ended up being the big blow. Casey engineered a 13-play, 79-yard drive in the final 1:59 of the half, hitting Ward at the front right pylon with :05 left in the half.

That gave SAU a 24-7 halftime lead and shifted the flow of the game.

“I think that gave us a lot of momentum and eventually closed the door on them,” said Casey. “It was good to see that we can accomplish that in a short amount of time and work together to get a score down there in crunch time.”

“To see us execute in a situation like that was really awesome,” said Magistrelli of that drive in which Casey completed 5 of 9 pass attempts for 55 yards. “The neat thing, too, was that we went at a pretty good clip, but we did not at one time run our up-tempo offense all day. We were just going in rhythm, so it was fun to see our guys do that.”