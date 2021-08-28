Bees overcome slow start for season-opening football win

Saturday’s home opener for the St. Ambrose University football team got off to an inauspicious start against Iowa Wesleyan.
The visiting Tigers moved the ball on their first drive and reached the SAU side of the field before stalling and being forced to punt.
The Bees muffed the punt and lost possession, Iowa Wesleyan taking over at the SAU 12.
However, from that point, it was a pretty good opener for the Bees, who went on to roll to a 45-13 nonconference victory on a blazing hot afternoon at Brady Street Stadium.
The game began to change on IWC’s extended first possession. On the ensuing first down after the fumble recovery, Tiger quarterback Gavin Esquivel looked for a quick dagger, but his pass into the end zone was picked off by SAU junior defensive back Donte Sibley.
“I thought we got out of the gates a little bit slow,” said SAU coach Mike Magistrelli. “It took a couple of possessions for us to get our feet under us on both sides, but then we settled in really, really well at that point.”
That was perfectly exhibited in the possession charts. SAU finished with six touchdowns and a field goal in its 14 possessions. The Bees lost two fumbles, had two punts and turned the ball over three times on downs. The defense forced eight punts, grabbed two interceptions and held on downs once as the Tigers scored on their other two tries.
It took the Bees’ offense a couple of possessions to gain traction with sophomore QB Tom Casey in his first start, but once it did, it was tough to stop — especially when he targeted junior wideout Yemi Ward.
The two hooked up on a pair of first-half touchdown tosses, and both were on highlight-reel plays with Ward using the sidelines as a balance beam.
The second ended up being the big blow. Casey engineered a 13-play, 79-yard drive in the final 1:59 of the half, hitting Ward at the front right pylon with :05 left in the half.
That gave SAU a 24-7 halftime lead and shifted the flow of the game.
“I think that gave us a lot of momentum and eventually closed the door on them,” said Casey. “It was good to see that we can accomplish that in a short amount of time and work together to get a score down there in crunch time.”
“To see us execute in a situation like that was really awesome,” said Magistrelli of that drive in which Casey completed 5 of 9 pass attempts for 55 yards. “The neat thing, too, was that we went at a pretty good clip, but we did not at one time run our up-tempo offense all day. We were just going in rhythm, so it was fun to see our guys do that.”
It wasn’t so much fun for IWC second-year coach MD Daniels, who used all three of his timeouts in that final SAU drive to try to help his defense.
“Our team was already fatigued,” said Daniels. “That was all she wrote at that point.”
It was a tough call as to which of Ward’s TD catches were better. The first was an over-the-should grab working the right sideline toward the North end zone. Casey’s pass dropped right in his hands.
On the catch just before halftime, he used his body to shield the defender and make the grab on a perfectly placed pass.
It made for a triumphant return for the Chicago native, who missed a majority of the preseason with a broken left foot.
“Me and Tom work out a lot, especially over the summer, so we have real good chemistry together,” said Ward, who caught four passes for 69 yards, the two TDs and a first down. “He knows where I want it and I know where to expect it from him. It helps out a lot.”
About the only major issue the Bees faced concerned Casey. On a failed pass attempt on SAU’s second possession in the third quarter, he was pushed down, landed wrong and he said he had the wind knocked out of him.
That ended to his afternoon as senior John Benckendorf relieved him as deep reserves took over. On his third snap, Benckendorf threw a 29-yard TD strike to Justin Wright (six catches, 96 yards) and led three scoring drives. Those were spurred by solid running from senior Cade Gorzny and freshman Kaden King, who scored twice in the fourth quarter.
“It was great seeing the other guys get in there and do well,” said Magistrelli.
St. Ambrose 45, Iowa Wesleyan 13
Iowa Wesleyan;0;7;0;6;--;13
St. Ambrose;10;14;7;14;—;45
First quarter
SAU: Yemi Ward 18 pass from Tom Casey (Tom Gillen kick), 8:52
SAU: Gillen 26 FG, 9:33
Second quarter
IWC: Hezekiah Hunter 8 run (Maxwell Paskowitz kick), 10:23
SAU: T'Nahleg Hall 2 run (Gillen kick), 3:06
SAU: Ward 15 pass from Casey (Gillen kick), :05
Third quarter
SAU: Justin Wright 28 pass from John Benckendorf (Gillen kick), 6:52
Fourth quarter
SAU: Kaden King 1 run (Gillen kick), 12:06