Bees schedule includes early challenges

St. Ambrose will play four of its first five football games of the season at Brady Street Stadium, but the Fighting Bees will be challenged early in the 2020 season.

The Mid-States Football Association unveiled its complete schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday, a schedule that for St. Ambrose includes four games against opponents that ranked among the top-20 teams in the 2019 NAIA postseason poll.

That includes a Sept. 12 home game against second-ranked Marian, which won its first 12 games a year ago before falling to Morningside 40-38 in the NAIA national championship game.

The game against the Fighting Bees will be the season opener for the Knights and it comes one week after St. Ambrose opens its schedule with a Sept. 5 conference home game against Missouri Baptist.

Before the end of September, coach Mike Magistrelli's team will face two other teams that were rated following 7-3 seasons a year ago, traveling to 20th-ranked Siena Heights on Sept. 19 and hosting 11th-ranked St. Francis (Ind.) on Sept. 26.

Following a bye week, the Fighting Bees have an Oct. 10 home date against Olivet Nazarene as part of a six-game home schedule.