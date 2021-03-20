Bees seize the momentum, roll to victory

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

St. Ambrose expanded its lead just under four minutes later, six plays after DJ Mumaw blocked a punt and Trent Nunn smothered it at the Missouri Baptist 17-yard line.

Benckendorf scored on a 1-yard keeper with to send the Bees into the second quarter with a 14-0 lead that St. Ambrose maintained at halftime.

Zak Alberts made sure of that, intercepting a pass by the Spartans’ Josh Munn in the end zone with 1:15 to go in the half.

"Might have been biggest play of the game," Magistrelli said. "Right before the half like that, keeping it at 14-0 instead of 14-7 and not letting them get any momentum, that was important for us."

The significance increased when Benckendorf, who completed 11-of-16 passes for 152 yards, led the Bees to a score and a 21-0 lead on the opening series of the third quarter.

Benckendorf hit Wittman for a 44-yard gain on the first snap of the half as the Fighting Bees went to an up-tempo look on offense, the start of a quick six-play drive that ended with Sam Kerr catching a 14-yard touchdown pass just over two minutes into the third.