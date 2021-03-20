Bees seize the momentum, roll to victory

Whenever Missouri Baptist tried to grab a little momentum Saturday afternoon, the St. Ambrose football team was ready and waiting to take it away.
The opportunistic Fighting Bees forced four turnovers, capitalized on a blocked punt and orchestrated successful drives on their first possessions in each half to roll to a 36-14 Mid-States Football Association victory at Brady Street Stadium.
"We came out and played Ambrose football, doing what we do," said Vince Shaw, who returned an interception 81 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.
St. Ambrose sent that message quickly.
After forcing a Missouri Baptist punt on the game’s first possession, the Fighting Bees put together a 14-play drive and took the lead when Blake Wittman wrapped his arms around a 14-yard touchdown pass from John Benckendorf.
Penalties by the Spartans helped sustain the first half of the 83-yard drive, but St. Ambrose overcame two penalties of its own during the second half of the march to grab the lead with 4 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the quarter.
"That was a big drive for us," Fighting Bees coach Mike Magistrelli said. "Quick starts haven’t been necessarily been our MO this season, but to come out, get a stop right away and then put together a good drive like that and deal with a little adversity along the way, that was big for us."
St. Ambrose expanded its lead just under four minutes later, six plays after DJ Mumaw blocked a punt and Trent Nunn smothered it at the Missouri Baptist 17-yard line.
Benckendorf scored on a 1-yard keeper with to send the Bees into the second quarter with a 14-0 lead that St. Ambrose maintained at halftime.
Zak Alberts made sure of that, intercepting a pass by the Spartans’ Josh Munn in the end zone with 1:15 to go in the half.
"Might have been biggest play of the game," Magistrelli said. "Right before the half like that, keeping it at 14-0 instead of 14-7 and not letting them get any momentum, that was important for us."
The significance increased when Benckendorf, who completed 11-of-16 passes for 152 yards, led the Bees to a score and a 21-0 lead on the opening series of the third quarter.
Benckendorf hit Wittman for a 44-yard gain on the first snap of the half as the Fighting Bees went to an up-tempo look on offense, the start of a quick six-play drive that ended with Sam Kerr catching a 14-yard touchdown pass just over two minutes into the third.
"Both halves, everybody came out ready. The running backs, the line, the receivers, the super backs, the quarterback, everyone was on top of it, and it gave the starts that we needed," said Wittman, who caught four passes for 76 yards.
The Spartans answered with the first of their two second-half touchdown runs, a 12-yard carry by Michael Malone, before the Fighting Bees’ defense did its thing.
Shaw stepped in front of a Munn pass along the left sideline and returned it 81 yards for a pick-six that had a purpose.
"I had let up on a ball two plays earlier and I had to make up for that," Shaw said. "When I looked up, I didn’t see anything but the end zone, and there wasn’t anybody who was going to keep me out of it."
Munn threw his third interception of the game on the first snap after Shaw scored.
Jaxson Nelson recorded the pick at the Spartans’ 17-yard line, positioning St. Ambrose to increase its lead to 30-7 on a 36-yard field goal by Tom Gillen with 1:08 to play in the third quarter.
Both teams added touchdowns on short runs late in the fourth quarter, the Spartans (1-4, 1-3 MSFA) on a 3-yard carry by Felix Pippenger and the Bees on a 2-yard run by Nunn.
Benckendorf orchestrated a balanced offense for St. Ambrose (3-2, 2-1), throwing for 152 yards to complement the 158 the Fighting Bees gained on the ground in an effort led by Ray Bouye’s 47 yards on seven carries.
"Coming out of the win at Trinity (International) last week and heading into St. (Xavier) next week, it was good to keep building," Wittman said.