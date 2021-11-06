Bees squander early chances in lopsided loss

"We couldn’t get any momentum going on offense," quarterback John Benckendorf said. "It seemed like we were really inconsistent. We’d have a couple of long plays and get the ball moving and then we’d have a couple of negative plays."

But in the early part of the contest, it really was a contest.

Ross lost 18 yards on the first play of the game when he mishandled a snap from center and the Cougars then got off only a 15-yard punt.

The Bees managed to get a 34-yard field goal from Tom Gillen out of that opportunity and they got another break later in the quarter when senior linebacker Brody Mason picked off a Ross pass and returned it 34 yards up the sideline to the St. Xavier 30.

"That was a big momentum mover for us there," Mason said. "I really wish I could have gotten into the end zone but the refs said I stepped out. … You always want to come away with points after a turnover but sometimes you get the short end of the stick."

The Bees (3-7) didn’t get any points out of that as Gillen missed a 25-yard field goal attempt.

The Cougars grabbed a 6-3 edge on Amari Venerable’s 22-yard scoring run but the PAT banged off the right upright.