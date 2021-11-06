Bees squander early chances in lopsided loss

The St. Ambrose football team had its chances Saturday.
The St. Xavier Cougars gave them prime field position several times early in the game with a horrible punt and an interception. The visitors also had a field goal blocked and hit the right upright with an extra point kick.
But the Fighting Bees didn’t fully capitalize on those opportunities.
Then, in the second quarter, the Cougars remembered that they are the 14th-ranked NAIA team in the country.
The result was 34 unanswered points in the middle two quarters that propelled St. Xavier to a 40-13 victory over St. Ambrose on senior day at Brady Street Stadium.
"I thought we played a pretty good competitive first quarter and then in the second quarter let it get away from us and obviously put us in a hole at halftime," St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. "And then the first part of the third didn’t go a whole lot better."
St. Xavier (7-2) rolled up 481 yards of offense in the first three quarters as quarterback Stuart Ross completed 19 of 25 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Pringle was on the receiving end of two of those scores and finished with eight catches for 163 yards.
St. Ambrose, on the other hand, collected only 194 yards of offense all day and 84 of those came in the final quarter.
"We couldn’t get any momentum going on offense," quarterback John Benckendorf said. "It seemed like we were really inconsistent. We’d have a couple of long plays and get the ball moving and then we’d have a couple of negative plays."
But in the early part of the contest, it really was a contest.
Ross lost 18 yards on the first play of the game when he mishandled a snap from center and the Cougars then got off only a 15-yard punt.
The Bees managed to get a 34-yard field goal from Tom Gillen out of that opportunity and they got another break later in the quarter when senior linebacker Brody Mason picked off a Ross pass and returned it 34 yards up the sideline to the St. Xavier 30.
"That was a big momentum mover for us there," Mason said. "I really wish I could have gotten into the end zone but the refs said I stepped out. … You always want to come away with points after a turnover but sometimes you get the short end of the stick."
The Bees (3-7) didn’t get any points out of that as Gillen missed a 25-yard field goal attempt.
The Cougars grabbed a 6-3 edge on Amari Venerable’s 22-yard scoring run but the PAT banged off the right upright.
Ambrose countered with its one sustained offensive thrust of the first half, highlighted by a 31-yard run by Benckendorf, to tie it at 6-6 on Gillen’s 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Then the Cougars awakened. They took the lead when Ross capped a 10-play 72-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak into the end zone and they scored considerably faster on their next two possessions as Ross fired touchdown passes of 53 and 74 yards to Pringle, making it 27-6 at the half.
They continued to add points in the third quarter on Ross’ 5-yard scoring pass to Mason Gray and a grinding 15-play, 88-yard drive that included four St. Ambrose penalties, three of them for either personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Bees’ only touchdown of the day came with 1:35 to go on a 23-yard run by Mark Skokna.
Magistrelli admitted his injury-riddled team just couldn’t hold back the Cougars once they got rolling.
"It’s part of football unfortunately," he said. "We’ve just had a rash of injuries and other things happen that have really worn us thin. And now we’re getting to the end of the season and we’re beat up physically and you get beat up mentally."
The Bees get one more chance to finish on a positive note next Saturday when they visit Missouri Baptist down in suburban St. Louis.
"This week puts a sour taste in our mouths as a program," Benckendorf said, "but all we can do from here is put our heads forward and go after Mo Bap with everything we’ve got, and get a win for the seniors."