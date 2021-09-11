Bees struggle in loss to No. 6 Concordia

“We knew we were going to get a physical football team on both sides,” said Magistrelli, noting the prep was a bit different with this being Concordia's opener and no film available. “I give them a lot of credit, they got after us, especially their defense against our offense in the first half. We struggled to get anything going.”

The Cardinals were big and physical, making it look as if they had stopped and grabbed a couple of players from the Division I university in Ann Arbor on their way out of town.

SAU trailed 21-0 at halftime when Concordia scored a third TD with 51 seconds left in the half. The Cardinals rolled to 242 yards in 42 plays in the first half en route to 400 for the game.

“It's always tough when you get yourself in a hole going into halftime,” said Gorzny, who finished with 120 yards in 13 carries. “It's about going toward the fight and not backing away from it. I'm proud of my guys — we did that. We just put ourselves in too big a hole in the first half.”

Still, SAU kept fighting back.

A nice drive on its second possession of the third quarter resulted in a chance that reached the Concordia 16-yard line before stalling. Gillen was wide right on a 34-yard field goal attempt with 6:14 left in the frame.