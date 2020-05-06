Bees won't bite on NAIA women's football plan

The timing just is not right.
St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes sees the potential in the newest college sport to be sanctioned by the NAIA, women’s flag football, but don’t look for the Davenport university to be adding the spring sport anytime soon.
“Any additional opportunities for kids to compete and be involved is a good thing, but as far as women’s flag football, we’re not there yet,’’ Holmes said. “There are more logical additions for us first before we would get into that.’’
Holmes said the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to colleges and universities across the country refunding millions of dollars to students after closing down campuses in mid-March, has created “a tough landscape’’ in regards to the possibility of adding programs in an immediate timeframe.
“At the moment, the main focus is maintaining what you have,’’ Holmes said. “For a school that wants to add programs now, the chance to collect a grant from the NFL to make it happen is a way to start.’’
St. Ambrose currently operates 29 programs through its athletics department.
Acknowledging that there are female athletes who could successfully compete in flag football, Holmes said likely additions to the Fighting Bees programs will come from sports that are established at the high school and youth levels in areas where St. Ambrose traditionally recruits students.
The NAIA and the NFL announced Monday that the groups are working to make women’s flag football a sanctioned college sport by 2021.
“Football is for everyone,’’ NFL vice president Troy Vincent said in a statement announcing the initiative. “This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun and competitive environment of football to be enjoyed as a varsity sport by female student-athletes attending NAIA institutions across America.’’
The NAIA, NFL and Reigning Champs Experiences have established a two-year partnership to introduce the sport, develop league infrastructure and operations for the first-ever women’s flag football competition to be governed by a collegiate athletics association.
The plan is for schools and conferences interested in developing programs to begin competition in the spring of 2021 on a limited basis and the NFL is offering one-time $15,000 grants to the first 15 schools to sign up to help fund start-up costs for programs.
Women’s college flag football will be a seven-on-seven game, featuring rosters of around 25 players and will compete at the varsity level in the spring.
The sport is sanctioned at the high school level in a handful of states and around a dozen NAIA schools have already announced plans to grow the game at the collegiate level.
Two members of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, a league in which St. Ambrose lacrosse teams compete, are among schools beginning programs. Kansas Wesleyan and Ottawa plan to field teams in 2021 as does Cottey College in Missouri.
Five schools in Florida, two in Georgia and schools in California, Louisiana and Tennessee have also made commitments to begin programs.
Based on the number of participating programs, the NAIA would host either an emerging sport or invitational championship in the spring of 2022.
The NAIA defines an emerging sport as one with at least 15 participating institutions and an invitational championship would be scheduled if there are at least 25 schools with teams. A minimum of 40 programs are required for the NAIA to hold what it considers a full championship.
Currently, the NAIA offers full national championships in 27 sports.
