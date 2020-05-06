Bees won't bite on NAIA women's football plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The timing just is not right.

St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes sees the potential in the newest college sport to be sanctioned by the NAIA, women’s flag football, but don’t look for the Davenport university to be adding the spring sport anytime soon.

“Any additional opportunities for kids to compete and be involved is a good thing, but as far as women’s flag football, we’re not there yet,’’ Holmes said. “There are more logical additions for us first before we would get into that.’’

Holmes said the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to colleges and universities across the country refunding millions of dollars to students after closing down campuses in mid-March, has created “a tough landscape’’ in regards to the possibility of adding programs in an immediate timeframe.

“At the moment, the main focus is maintaining what you have,’’ Holmes said. “For a school that wants to add programs now, the chance to collect a grant from the NFL to make it happen is a way to start.’’

St. Ambrose currently operates 29 programs through its athletics department.