Bell, Boilermakers handle Hawkeyes again

The Kelly-Martin return set Iowa up at the Boilermakers’ 19-yard line, but the Hawkeyes were unable to gain the needed yard on a fourth-and-1 sneak from the 10 and turned the ball over on downs.

"We had a hard time getting off the field and we couldn’t keep pace offensively. That’s a pretty tough combination," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

The Hawkeyes' most lopsided defeat since a 38-14 loss at Wisconsin in 2017 left Iowa players frustrated.

"It's been a while since we had one like this," center Tyler Linderbaum said. "We'll see what we can learn from it."

Three of the interceptions collected by a Purdue defense which entered the game with a combined two takeaways in its first five games came during the fourth quarter, and by then, most of Bell’s damage had been done.

The junior topped 100 receiving yards by the time the Boilermakers took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at the half, riddling the Iowa defense as he had in two previous games against the Hawkeyes.

In three outings against Iowa, Bell has combined to catch 37 passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns.