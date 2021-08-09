Bell set to welcome Vikings back to campus for 'normal' fall season

Steve Bell is looking forward to Tuesday morning and a return to normalcy.
That is when the seventh-year Augustana College head football coach welcomes his squad back to campus for the first fall season since 2019.
“We hope and cross our fingers that everything is relatively normal,” said Bell. “I think we're all excited across the country to get going and be with our players and have to not separate them and do all the things we had to do last year.”
Any COVID-19 related mandates — at least at this time — have been lifted, meaning no more smaller group work as was the case last year at this time when full team workouts were not allowed and the shortened season was then pushed to this past spring. Bell said that following with state protocols, and a directive from school officials on Monday, that face covering must be worn inside buildings on campus. Other than that, it will be business back to usual for the team.
Bell said he and his staff will welcome roughly 150 players to campus this week. He said practices will start Thursday as preparation begins for the season opener on Sept. 4 at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. The Vikings open CCIW play at home against Millikin on Sept. 18.
“We have a lot of energetic football players coming into camp,” Bell said of a group that includes roughly 50 freshmen and transfers.
He said that the large roster is both “a good thing and a bad thing.
“It means that you're retaining players at a high level, but it also creates a balancing act in terms of how you're able to balance coaching those types of numbers and getting guys reps. We're not really concerned about that. … We're going to be pretty deep.”
Bell shuns any concerns of a quick turnaround with the adapted spring season ending in March and the fall season set to begin.
“I expect them to all be ready to roll,” he said. “I think they are probably more excited, if not as excited, as we are. You have an introduction of some new talent into your team and that's exciting.”
Among the 50 freshmen coming in are local prep standouts Jack Patting (Alleman), Simon Weitz (Davenport Assumption) and Jacob North (Fulton).
Bell, who reported no seniors returning for an allowed extra year of eligibility, is also interested in seeing a couple of transfers, players the Vikings don't normally land.
Among those is former Metamora all-state QB Thomas Hall, who attended the Air Force Academy Prep School and landed at Bradley last year before deciding to return to football. He is 6-foot-7 and what Bell calls a “gunslinger,” who held every passing record at Metamora.
A local back in action in his native Quad-Cities is Brian Morrisey (Alleman), who served a stint in the Marines and could factor on the defensive line or at tight end.
Bell said he wanted to reserve judgment on any of the transfers, “but we have a couple of kids that I'm going to be interested to see where they're at right now.”