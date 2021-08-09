Bell set to welcome Vikings back to campus for 'normal' fall season

Steve Bell is looking forward to Tuesday morning and a return to normalcy.

That is when the seventh-year Augustana College head football coach welcomes his squad back to campus for the first fall season since 2019.

“We hope and cross our fingers that everything is relatively normal,” said Bell. “I think we're all excited across the country to get going and be with our players and have to not separate them and do all the things we had to do last year.”

Any COVID-19 related mandates — at least at this time — have been lifted, meaning no more smaller group work as was the case last year at this time when full team workouts were not allowed and the shortened season was then pushed to this past spring. Bell said that following with state protocols, and a directive from school officials on Monday, that face covering must be worn inside buildings on campus. Other than that, it will be business back to usual for the team.

Bell said he and his staff will welcome roughly 150 players to campus this week. He said practices will start Thursday as preparation begins for the season opener on Sept. 4 at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. The Vikings open CCIW play at home against Millikin on Sept. 18.