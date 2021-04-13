Bettendorf grad earns NFL opportunity

When the Defenders season came to a sudden end, Khoury spent a lot of time marketing himself to NFL teams.

He posted hundreds of YouTube videos of him snapping, sending many off to NFL coaches, scouting directors and other personnel he believed might help him secure a chance at the next level.

Khoury estimated that in January and February, he may have sent out around 1,000 emails. The result? Around 30 responses, but time well spent.

“I had to advocate for myself. If nothing else, if they picked up a phone and talked to one of my references, I believed it could help me,’’ Khoury said. “With the film from the XFL, I became less of a risk for an NFL team. I knew I had to stay the course, trust what I was doing and see where it would lead.’’

Khoury isn’t certain when he first landed on the Ravens’ radar but his performance at a free agent combine in March and interviews with special teams coach Randy Brown and Scott Cohen, the director of research for the organization’s analytics department, led to Khoury being offered a contract.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity and I’m going to put the same work into it now that I put in to getting to this point,’’ Khoury said. “I want to show them they made the right decision.’’

