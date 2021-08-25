Bettendorf's Liddle making the switch to offense

“Guys like Linderbaum and Schott, they wrestled and you can see how much leverage they get and how much wrestling really helped them just be really useful with their hands and feet at the same time,’’ Liddle said.

Liddle said he had an inkling during the recruiting process that this could happen even though he was listed as a defensive tackle on all of the team’s preseason rosters and is billed that way in the team’s media guide.

“When (former line coach Tim Polasek) was here, he would always say ‘Come and join the offensive line, come and be part of the offensive line,’’’ Liddle said. “So I knew there was a possibility I could play either offensive or defensive line and when Coach Ferentz told me, I wasn’t really that surprised. I was more excited. I just found it as an opportunity and something to grow from.’’

Liddle has spent the past few weeks trying to immerse himself in knowledge so he is ready when he does finally get on the field.

He has spent a lot of time watching workouts with Schott, who also is sidelined with an injury.