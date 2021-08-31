Bettendorf's Porter makes ISU football depth chart

AMES — Iowa State football coaches finally got around to releasing a depth chart.
It wasn’t a pressing situation, Iowa State returns 19 of its 22 starters from last season, but it’s always interesting to see who’s pushing for playing time or which players may have overtaken others.
Redshirt freshman nose guard J.R. Singleton was the only player who was able to overtake the incumbent starter. Isaiah Lee started nine of the 10 games he played last season. He recorded 12 tackles and two QB hurries.
“J.R. is the same guy every day,” Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. “He’s on a relentless pursuit to become the best version of himself he can be. You know what you’re going to get from J.R. Singleton every single day. That alone is enough to play for us. Then you add in his talent and he has elite athleticism for a big guy and he has all the tools to run sideline to sideline.
“From his standpoint, it’s the consistency of that approach that’s been on display so far that’s really allowed him to be in a great position to help our team.”
At wide receiver, two young players appeared on the depth chart for the first time. Former Bettendorf prep standout Darien Porter, a sophomore, is the backup at the WRX behind Xavier Hutchinson and true freshman Jaylin Noel is a backup at WRM behind Tarique Milton.
“Darien is almost up to 200 pounds, he’s a guy who can really run and he’s a physical football player,” Campbell said. “He can play on all four of our special teams in almost every situation. He earned the staff’s trust by what he did on special teams and as camp went on, he earned more and more reps on offense. As he got more opportunities, there became these moments in camp where he kept showing up.
“I’m really proud of Darien. He has a really high ceiling and he is just getting started.”
Kick returner: This could easily be in the depth chart portion of this story, but that section was getting long and there’s enough uncertainty around who the kick returner will be that it warrants its own section.
Currently, Iowa State’s depth chart has the kick returner listed as “TBD” without so much as a few names with a bunch of “ors” between them. When asked on Tuesday, Campbell offered three names that have been back there.
Star running back Breece Hall, star receiver Xavier Hutchinson and Noel.
“There are a lot of guys back there that we feel really confident in with the ball in their hands,” Campbell said. “That’s one of those things that until you get into the season and see what it is, it might be a revolving door until we can get some live looks at exactly what they can do. But we feel really confident with the guys that could be back there.”
Player/Coach Zeb Noland: Former Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland went to South Carolina as a graduate assistant in the off season after spending a couple seasons at North Dakota State as both a backup and starting quarterback.
But after an injury to the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback Luke Doty, Noland, who had an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic, and who was already enrolled in classes thanks to his graduate program, will be the starting quarterback for South Carolina in Week 1 while still maintaining his graduate assistant position.
"Let's lose the narrative that (Noland) hasn't played a football game in two or three years and he was walking up and down the hall like Uncle Rico talking about what he did back in the day as a quarterback," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday according to ESPN. "He played quarterback a couple of months ago — three months ago. He's been a graduate assistant coach since June.
"Like I said when we activated him to our roster, he's played in a college football game a hell of a lot more recently than anybody on our team. Is it a little bit unique? Yes. But it wasn't like he played a few years ago. He played a few months ago."
In 2017, as a redshirt freshman with Iowa State, he threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns against then-No. 5 Oklahoma. Numbers Uncle Rico could only dream of. The Cyclones lost by 10 and the next week Brock Purdy burst on the scene against Oklahoma State.
Noland transferred to NDSU in the ensuing offseason, but has kept in contact with Campbell.
“I’m excited for Zeb,” Campbell said. “He had texted me when he was going to go to South Carolina as a graduate assistant. To get his first experience going there as a coach, I thought it would be really good for Zeb to start his career.
“I’m sure Zeb’s gone in there and been a huge asset in terms of helping the players prepare. I think it makes sense that this opportunity came his way and he was able to capitalize on this opportunity. I’m a big Zeb fan, from recruiting him at the University of Toledo to recruiting him here, his family, what he’s about, what he stands for — Zeb’s a great kid. I think he can do a great job for those guys.”