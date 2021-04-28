Betts now builds Hawkeyes' future

Looking around, it would be easy for Ladell Betts to get nostalgic.

He spent five years on the University of Iowa campus, lured to become part of the Hawkeye football program by Hayden Fry and now returning to a place where he developed into one of the most productive running backs in Hawkeye history.

Kinnick Stadium was the turf Betts owned in college, the only Iowa player ever to lead the team in rushing in four consecutive seasons and a player whose work in the backfield helped establish coach Kirk Ferentz’s program.

During his time as a Hawkeye, Iowa returned to a bowl game for the first time after a three-year absence in Betts’ senior season in 2001 and the 3,686 rushing yards he collected still sits in second on Iowa’s all-time career list.

It would be easy for Betts to bask in all of that at the onset of his college coaching career, but the Hawkeyes’ newly-hired running backs coach isn’t looking for easy.

“From day one, I told the guys that their job was to make my job as difficult as possible,’’ Betts said. “I told them ‘I want you performing at such a high level in practice that it makes it tough for me decide who to put out on the field.’”