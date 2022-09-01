Bhardwaj emerges as Vikings' starting quarterback

The old football adage says that if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one.

Well, the Augustana College football team is trying to put its own spin on that saying and take it to another level.

The Vikings have three quarterbacks they could list as “starters” as well as a fourth and fifth guy who are pushing the three returners.

Knee injuries to Jason Grimes and Thomas Hall last year forced Cole Bhardwaj into the No. 1 quarterback role in the fourth game.

Heading into Saturday’s season opener against Rhodes at Lindberg Stadium, Bhardwaj has earned the starting role.

“He made it not very difficult,” Augie coach Steve Bell said earlier this week on his choice of starters. “He definitely earned the right to be that guy.”

Bell admitted that the battle for the backup role continues, although Hall is listed behind Bhardwaj on the two-deep roster for the week.

Sophomore Liam Crawley and seniors Jackson Castleman and Brady Boatright and three freshmen comprise the rest of those in the quarterback room.

“It’s nice having all these guys that you can bounce ideas off of,” said Hall, a former record-setting passer at Metamora High School who opted to play basketball at Bradley before switching sports and schools ahead of the 2021 fall season. “They’re all good at what they do and they all bring different skills to the table for the team. We all do something a little bit different.”

Hall has the look of a prototypical college quarterback in a pass-first offense, standing 6-foot-8 and being able to survey the field. Grimes, from Florida, is by far the most elusive but is still recovering from two knee procedures since last fall and hasn’t even been practicing yet this year.

“It’s helped in an immense way,” said Bhardwaj of the team approach in the quarterback room. “We all have great minds and when you put them all together, it’s pretty amazing. I can miss something and come to the sideline and coach Bell will tell me something and I get the same information from Liam and Tom and Jason, too.

“Jackson Castleman is a huge part of that too; he’s the smartest player I’ve ever met. He knows this offense like the back of his hand. His knowledge of the game and defenses and how to read them out is incredible. Having all these brilliant minds around is extremely helpful.”

While they continue to push one another in practice, Bell insisted he is not looking at splitting time between quarterbacks. The job is Bhardwaj’s.

Still, the battles continue.

“When you come out of the locker room, you’re kind of thinking ‘I gotta bring my all and be the best that I can be’ because I know they are thinking the same thing,” Grimes said. “Competition is making us all better.”

Even with all of that battling, the top three guys insist it is a cohesive bunch ready to help out one another through friendly competition and not tear apart the cohesiveness that has formed.

“We all want to start; we all want that position,” Hall said. “But at the same time, you’re in the corner of the other dude rooting them on.”

As it stands now, that group is behind Bhardwaj, who has shown an uncanny ability to make the offense work and doing it in an efficient fashion.

Last fall, he completed 60% of his passes (113 of 189) as he threw for 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

His passing game prowess allowed the offense to find other success. Running backs Jacob Brooks and Tyler Rivelli combined for 1,142 yards rushing on an almost even split in carries and yards.

“My main goal is to go out there and run the offense the way it should be ran and ultimately doing my job — making sure all these guys know what they’re doing and me making sure I’m doing my job of running the offense the right way and the way coach Bell wants it to be done,” Bhardwaj said.

Bell rattled off a number of Bhardwaj’s strengths as the team’s top signal caller and said that he knows the playbook as well as any of the coaches. That — more so than the ability to show off a big arm and make the “splash” play now and again as Bell called it — won him the job.

“He has the consistency and the ability to function our offense at a high level,” Bell said. “Completely give him the credit. He did a wonderful job of being consistent throughout camp and is continuing to build upon what he finished at the end of last year and through the spring and into this fall.

“Very confident in what he did — getting the ball out quick and making decisive decisions with very few mistakes.”

That’s a good recipe for winning the No. 1 quarterbacking job no matter how much competition you face.