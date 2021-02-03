Bielema adds two recruits to Illinois football's 2021 class on National Signing Day

"Josh was the first kid to ever commit to me at the University of Illinois, so that will always hold a special place in my heart for that," Bielema said.

Johnson shares his name with actor/wrestler The Rock and Bielema hopes he will be able to serve as a rock for the defense.

"We saw him on film and really liked what we saw," Bielema said. "We had a Zoom with him and his mom one night and we had a chance to show them our facilities and all the things we had here. He accepted our offer and he is going to be an inside or outside linebacker and we will really get a feel for him when he gets on campus."

Much of the 2021 recruiting class was named in December, before Lovie Smith's firing, but Bielema has been in contact with all of those signees.

"Nothing has been normal (about this year) and so many players were signed before I was named head coach but I brought them into the family and accepted them," Bielema said. "I've talked to all those players. It is an unusual time and we accepted the way things were handled."

Bielema also highlighted players that have transferred to Illinois recently including running back Chase Hayden, who Bielema recruited to Arkansas.