Bielema believes Illini in good hands

"I have full confidence in him and our staff in preparation for Iowa. If all stays on the current path, I should be available and present for next week," Bielema said, referencing preparations for a Nov. 27 home game with Northwestern.

"Our team has shown repeatedly this year that next man up is the standard, not the exception, and this will be another example of this mentality."

During his weekly news conference later Tuesday, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wished Bielema "a speedy recovery," saying it serves as a reminder that the pandemic isn't over yet.

"I think all of us have to be very mindful and as diligent as we possibly can because it hasn't gone away," Ferentz said. "... I'm guessing his life is a little bit like our life — not much going on other than being in the building or being at home. It's a real part of what we're still experiencing."

Bielema, who had been on the road recruiting throughout much of the past week with his 4-6 team having the weekend off, did not hold his normal weekly in-person news conference Monday.

Instead he held a video conference, citing a recent rise of COVID issues on the Illinois campus and saying he made the change out of an "abundance of caution."