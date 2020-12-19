Bielema is new Fighting Illini coach

Bret Bielema is returning to his home state to rebuild the University of Illinois football program.
The Prophetstown native and former Iowa player who coached Wisconsin to three Big Ten championships in seven seasons was named Saturday morning as the Fighting Illini's new head coach.
"Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can't be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini,'' Bielema said in a statement announcing his hire.
"We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I've seen when Illinois wins.''
Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said Bielema had agreed to a six-year contract that includes a base salary of $4.2 million per year.
Bielema said that begins by reconnecting the Fighting Illini program with players from the state.
"We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing orange and blue and playing at Memorial Stadium,'' Bielema said.
"I look forward to reconnecting with the high school coaches around the state making it clear we intend to keep our players home.''
Bielema brings 24 years of collegiate coaching experience to Illinois, including a 12-year record of 97-58 as the head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
He joins Illinois from the staff of the NFL's New York Giants, where he has worked this season as the outside linebackers coach and senior assistant coach.
Bielema, whose coaching career began at Iowa as a graduate assistant in 1994-95 and a linebackers coach on Hayden Fry- and Kirk Ferentz-led staffs from 1996-2001, coached Wisconsin to a 68-24 record between 2006-12 and was 29-34 as the head coach at Arkansas from 2013-17.
He spent two seasons working with the New England Patriots before joining the Giants staff this season.
"Bret Bielema is a proven winner. With three Big Ten championships to his credit, few coaches can match his familiarity with, and success within the Big Ten Conference,'' Whitman said.
"In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a life-long learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game's most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez and Bill Belichick -- all of them current or future Hall of Famers.''
Whitman believes Bielema's "blue-collar work ethic and genuine, authentic manner will allow him to form strong connections to his players and staff and positive relationships in our community and state.''
Bielema was hired seven days after Lovie Smith was relieved of his duties.
His hiring was announced before the Fighting Illini took the field for their final game of the season, carrying a 2-5 record in a game at Penn State and Bielema was scheduled to attend the game in University Park, Pa., as a guest of Whitman.
Bielema, 50, inherits a program which has not finished with a winning record since 2007.
