Bielema is new Fighting Illini coach

He joins Illinois from the staff of the NFL's New York Giants, where he has worked this season as the outside linebackers coach and senior assistant coach.

Bielema, whose coaching career began at Iowa as a graduate assistant in 1994-95 and a linebackers coach on Hayden Fry- and Kirk Ferentz-led staffs from 1996-2001, coached Wisconsin to a 68-24 record between 2006-12 and was 29-34 as the head coach at Arkansas from 2013-17.

He spent two seasons working with the New England Patriots before joining the Giants staff this season.

"Bret Bielema is a proven winner. With three Big Ten championships to his credit, few coaches can match his familiarity with, and success within the Big Ten Conference,'' Whitman said.

"In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a life-long learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game's most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez and Bill Belichick -- all of them current or future Hall of Famers.''

Whitman believes Bielema's "blue-collar work ethic and genuine, authentic manner will allow him to form strong connections to his players and staff and positive relationships in our community and state.''