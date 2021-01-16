Bielema sticking to his promises

When Bret Bielema was named the 26th Fighting Illini head football coach in the 132-year history of the program in December, we heard the same thing said by all coaches hired by Illinois, regardless of sport: "We must keep the in-state talent home."

But after a few months, it usually becomes lip service. For whatever reason, the Illini have fallen short in this area on all fronts, but especially in football where Bielema replaces Lovie Smith, who struggled to win recruits over consistently.

During Bielema's introductory news conference, I asked him, since he is from the state of Illinois — Prophetstown to be specific — what is his plan to not only keep players in the state but also to get them interested in playing for Illinois — that it is OK to play for their state university.

Bielema said sarcastically, "Put up a barrier around the state of Illinois to keep the best high school players at home."

Not every player from the state of Illinois is going to stay home. But if 10 or 12 of the top 30 would, it could change the landscape not only for Illinois, but keep Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and other Big Ten schools from coming in and handpicking who they want.