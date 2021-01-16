Bielema sticking to his promises

When Bret Bielema was named the 26th Fighting Illini head football coach in the 132-year history of the program in December, we heard the same thing said by all coaches hired by Illinois, regardless of sport: "We must keep the in-state talent home."
But after a few months, it usually becomes lip service. For whatever reason, the Illini have fallen short in this area on all fronts, but especially in football where Bielema replaces Lovie Smith, who struggled to win recruits over consistently.
During Bielema's introductory news conference, I asked him, since he is from the state of Illinois — Prophetstown to be specific — what is his plan to not only keep players in the state but also to get them interested in playing for Illinois — that it is OK to play for their state university.
Bielema said sarcastically, "Put up a barrier around the state of Illinois to keep the best high school players at home."
Not every player from the state of Illinois is going to stay home. But if 10 or 12 of the top 30 would, it could change the landscape not only for Illinois, but keep Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and other Big Ten schools from coming in and handpicking who they want.
Deuce McGuire, one of the top-ranked recruits in the class of 2022 from Evergreen Park (Chicago), is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle who has 19 Div. I college offers.
Of those offers, McGuire said, "Illinois, Michigan State, Colorado and Indiana I hear from the most. I do have a few others, but they haven't offered me yet."
Earlier this week McGuire received a phone call from Bielema, and he could tell it was a lot different from the previous staff.
"Coach Bielema is awesome; he talked with me and my parents," McGuire said. "By making the call himself I think it's the start of a new relationship with him and his staff.,"
Rashad Rochelle, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound quarterback from Springfield, Illinois, committed to Rutgers, but last week Rochelle heard from Bielema personally. Rochelle was wondering if he would receive a call from the new Illinois head coach, and Bielema did not disappoint.
The signal caller had received an offer from former offensive coordinator Rod Smith, but Bielema had to make sure Rochelle knew that he is someone he wanted on his roster.
"I will give Illinois a serious look now, no doubt about it," Rochelle said.
How good would Illinois be, McGuire said, "If Bielema can land the recruits in our state? They would be able to compete for a Big Ten Championship immediately."
Bielema has 24 years of collegiate coaching experience and compiled a 12-year record of 97-58 (.626) as head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
If Bielema can do the things he was able to in Madison alone, it would change the entire look of the Big Ten football conference.