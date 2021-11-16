Bielema tests positive, will miss Iowa game

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will miss his team's game Saturday at Iowa after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
In a statement, Bielema said he began developing mild symptoms on Monday, was tested and results Monday confirmed that he had tested positive.
Bielema plans to use technology to be present as much as possible as the Fighting Illini prepare for Saturday's 1 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium. Assistant head coach George McDonald will handle things when Bielema is not able to be present.
"I'm disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I'm grateful that I'm vaccinated and received the booster shot last week,'' Bielema said.
"Going back to last spring and this fall, I have a set protocol for anyone on our staff who may be removed due to COVID, including myself as head coach. Our players and coaches have prepared for 10 games already this year and today's news will just be a continuation of that process.''
Bielema said he and McDonald have had discussions prior to Tuesday about how how things would be handled if the current situation arose.
"I have full confidence in him and our staff in preparation for Iowa. If all stays on the current path, I should be available and present for next week,'' Bielema said, referencing preparations for a Nov. 27 home game with Northwestern.
"Our team has shown repeatedly this year that next man up is the standard, not the exception, and this will be another example of this mentality.''
Bielema, who had been on the road recruiting throughout much of the past week with his 4-6 team having the weekend off, did not hold his normal weekly in-person news conference Monday.
Instead, he held a video conference, citing a recent rise of COVID issues on the Illinois campus and saying he made the change out of an "abundance of caution.''
Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said the situation is a reminder "that the pandemic is not over, a point brought home by this most recent news regarding coach Bielema.''
Whitman said the plan Bielema and his staff had in place was put into operation overnight.
"We are confident in coach McDonald's ability to serve in his place where needed, including during the game at Iowa on Saturday,'' Whitman said.
"In the meantime, our medical staff is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are monitoring the team and taking appropriate precautions to limit any potential spread within the program.''
Bielema will be the second head coach to miss a game against Iowa in the past two seasons.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm missed the Boilermakers' 24-20 victory over the Hawkeyes in the 2020 season opener after testing positive for the coronavirus.