Bielema wants focus on the field, not his Iowa ties

Bret Bielema played football at Iowa.
The Prophetstown, Ill., native began his coaching career as a graduate assistant on Hayden Fry’s staff at Iowa.
And later, Bielema spent three years as an assistant on Kirk Ferentz’s initial coaching staffs at Iowa.
But when Illinois takes the field at Kinnick Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Bielema insists on one thing.
None of that will have any significance on what takes place when the Fighting Illini and Hawkeyes renew acquaintances.
“It will be about 11 guys going up against 11 guys and the 2021 Illinois team going up against the 2021 Iowa team. That’s all that matters this week,’’ Bielema said Monday during his weekly news conference.
“We’ve lost seven straight to Iowa. I didn’t have to tell our players that. Our players know. They’re telling me. They understand.’’
The Fighting Illini bring a 4-6 record into this week’s game and have won their last two road games.
Illinois won 20-18 in nine overtimes at seventh-ranked Penn State on Oct. 23 and followed that two weeks later with a 14-6 road win over a Minnesota team that was ranked 20th in that week’s College Football Playoff poll.
While those wins have demonstrated to the Fighting Illini and their first-year coach that progress is being made, Bielema is quick to point out previous success also won’t matter this week.
“Not one play from those games will carry over to this week and not one play from Iowa’s game last week will carry over,’’ Bielema said. “It’s all about how we prepare and what happens on Saturday.’’
Coming off of a bye week, the Fighting Illini began preparing for the Hawkeyes during a practice on Sunday night and took Monday off before getting into the nuts and bolts of preparation for Iowa.
Because of a surge of COVID-related issues on the Illinois campus, Bielema opted to hold a video conference Monday instead of his regular weekly in-person news conference.
He said he did so “out of an abundance of caution,’’ and not because of any current coronavirus issues within the program.
Illinois had a 100-percent vaccination rate before the start of the season and Bielema said only one player who was not on the two-deep roster, as well as one support staff member and one student manager, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of fall camp.
“We’re just trying to be cautious,’’ Bielema said.
He wants his team’s focus to remain on its next challenge on the field.
“This week’s game is an opportunity for us to play a Big Ten West opponent that is in contention for the Big Ten West title, a team we haven’t beaten the last seven times we’ve played,’’ Bielema said. “It’s a team that will be on our schedule year after year.’’
That is at the core of what matters this week to Bielema, calling the match-up a measuring stick.
“It will tell us where we are at as a program in the 11th week of the 2021 season,’’ Bielema said.
Bielema believes that means more than his personal ties to the Iowa program.
He felt the same way earlier this season when the Fighting Illini faced Wisconsin, where he worked two seasons as an assistant coach before spending seven years as the Badgers head coach.
“I knew this day was coming. I don’t want our players and coaches to shy away from their past,’’ Bielema said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Kirk. He gave me a job. (Defensive coordinator) Phil Parker and I were as close as close gets. They’ve had a tremendous influence on my coaching career.’’
Bielema, who worked for Bill Snyder at Kansas State and Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin before becoming a head coach, said lessons learned at Iowa from Fry and later from Ferentz still guide him as he works to build the Illinois program.