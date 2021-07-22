Bielema welcomes return to his Big Ten roots

He feels like he inherited a group of high-character players that had been recruited by Lovie Smith but never maximized their potential on the field.

“Including the 18 seniors we have back for a normal senior year, we have 40 seniors in the program who are very hungry for success,’’ Bielema said.

“We’re very excited about the attitude they have shown, the attitude they have brought, the way they have bought in to what we have been asking them to do.’’

The experience returning will provide a starting point, but Bielema understands that obtaining the goal of sustained success will take more.

That starts with recruiting.

And that, Bielema said, starts at home.

“Recruiting the state of Illinois is where it has to begin. Any time I’ve seen a great organization, both in football and life, it starts with understanding and representing the environment you are in,’’ Bielema said.

“For us to be successful at Illinois we need to be supported by the people who make Illinois possible. Fans, alumni, donors, administration, general university, all those things are very important to make Illinois great for a long time.’’