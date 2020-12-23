Bielema will bring new toughness, passion to Illini

There was a day back in 1985 when young Bret Bielema, age 15, was helping his father and two older brothers on the family’s hog operation outside Prophetstown when a conveyor belt he was using to unload hay bales malfunctioned.

The belt jammed and as Bielema tried to untangle the mess, a chain broke loose and partially tore all the fingernails off one of his hands. The kid never flinched. He calmly grabbed a pair of pliers, ripped the nails the rest of the way off his hand, wiped away the blood and went back to work.

Thirty-five years later, he’s the same guy. Relentless. Unflappable. And tough. Really, really tough.

All of those things make Bielema an excellent choice to be the new head football coach at the University of Illinois.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman obviously thought so. He and the university named Bielema to replace Lovie Smith on Saturday, just six days after the school parted ways with Smith and just a few hours before the Illini took the field for their final game of the season at Penn State.

The timing was odd. You wouldn’t normally name a new coach on game day. But it’s as though once Whitman found his man, he didn’t want to wait any longer to pull the trigger.