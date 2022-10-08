Bielema's Iowa ties not forgotten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — This one was different.

For second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema, Saturday night’s game against Iowa wasn’t just another day at the office.

The Fighting Illini coach greeted Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz with a warm handshake and plenty of conversation before their teams took the field at Memorial Stadium.

Bielema has coached against the Hawkeyes before, his Wisconsin teams went 3-2 against Iowa and Illinois dropped a 33-23 game at Kinnick Stadium a year ago although Bielema missed that game after testing positive for COVID-19.

“People were asking me all last week about going back to Wisconsin (where Bielema’s team beat the Badgers 34-10), but I probably have more ties to Iowa," Bielema said last week.

The Prophetstown, Ill., native arrived at Iowa as a walk-on and played the defensive line for Hayden Fry-coached teams from 1989-92.

He began his coaching career at Iowa, first as a graduate assistant from 1994-95 before spending five seasons as a linebackers coach for the Hawkeyes on staffs led by Fry and Ferentz.

“A lot of what I learned about this business getting into it I learned at Iowa," Bielema said. "It’s a part of who I am, just like Wisconsin is a part of who I am and now, how being at the University of Illinois is part of who I am."

Another game, another 100: Illinois running back Chase Brown continued to add to his string of 100-yard rushing performances.

The Fighting Illini junior who entered the game leading the nation in rushing yards topped the 100-yard for the seventh consecutive gain when he ran for a 12-yard gain to give Illinois a first down with 4 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Brown is the first Illinois player to ever rush for 100-plus yards in seven consecutive games.

The last time Brown did not gain 100 yards in a game was at Iowa last season when he was limited to 42 yards on 13 carries.

Elusive 100: Sam LaPorta briefly topped 100 receiving yards for the first time this season for the Hawkeyes.

He passed the century mark with a 5-yard reception midway through the third quarter on his sixth catch of the game.

However, an eight-yard loss on a catch later in the quarter pushed the senior tight end back to 96 yards for the game.

LaPorta last went over 100 receiving yards for the first time since collecting 122 in Iowa’s Citrus Bowl game against Kentucky.

Elsbury starts: Iowa changed its starting front five on offense for the first time this season Saturday.

Sophomore Tyler Elsbury opened at left guard for the Hawkeyes, the first start of his career. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Byron, Ill., native moved into a spot where Nick DeJong started in the Hawkeyes’ first five games.

Elsbury had been rotating at the position throughout the season with DeJong, who was in sweats on the sideline Saturday.

Roberts returns: Terry Roberts returned to the Iowa lineup at cornerback Saturday.

The start was the third of the season for Roberts and his first since the Nevada game on Sept. 17.

McCray in uniform: Running back Josh McCray was in uniform for Illinois.

The sophomore, who ran for 549 yards as a freshman, has been out since injuring a leg during the Fighting Illini’s Aug. 27 game against Wyoming. McCray was projected to be the back-up to Chase Brown at the running back spot this season.

Vines nears return: Out since fall camp because of a hand injury, receiver Diante Vines went through warm-ups Saturday for the Hawkeyes.

Vines was on the field as Iowa worked through some three-receiver sets prior to the Illini game. Ferentz said earlier this week that he was nearing a return.

Freshman receiver Jacob Bostick, injured since the opening weeks of the season, also participated in warm-ups.

Bye week: Iowa has a bye on its schedule next Saturday before traveling to Ohio State on Oct. 22.

Ferentz said one of the biggest things he hopes to accomplish next week is resting a number of players who have seen extensive action during the first six games of the season.

Citing the extra work he put in early in the season with Iowa’s depth at receiver was thinned by injury, Ferentz used receiver Arland Bruce as an example.

“This is going to be 10 weeks if you add and include camp," Ferentz said. “I think for a guy like him right now, the biggest thing is to just let him catch his breath a bit and get ready for the last six weeks."

Under the lights: Iowa’s game at Illinois was just the third Saturday night game at Memorial Stadium in the last 14 years.

The Fighting Illini hosted Wisconsin under the lights on a Saturday night in 2013 and played Nebraska in 2019 on a Saturday night.