Big 12 moving toward playing in fall

AMES — The Big 12 was many things on Tuesday. It was the linchpin, key stone or the most perilous section of the Rube Goldberg Machine that currently is college athletics.

On Tuesday night, Big 12 presidents decided to allow the conference to move toward a season according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Eddie Radosevich of Rivals reported that the revised schedule will be released after approval from the athletic directors.

The Big 10 and Pac 12 already voted to postpone the college football season due to COVID-19 and the health and safety questions that still surround it. Members of the SEC and ACC had been vocal about wanting to play.

While the ACC wanted to play, it put out a statement before the Big 12's decision that said, in part, "We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves."

If the Big 12 decided not to have fall sports, that would've left just the ACC and SEC as the only two conferences to play fall sports, which could be perceived as bad optics and would likely lead to the ACC falling in line with the other conferences, leaving the SEC with a decision to make.