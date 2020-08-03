Big 12 to allow teams one non-conference game

The Cyclones are slated to play South Dakota on Sept. 5, Ball State on Sept. 12 and UNLV on Sept. 19, all at home. The Ball State game was just added about a week ago after ISU’s planned Sept. 12 road game at Iowa was eliminated by the Big Ten’s conference games-only decision.

ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard has continually emphasized the fiscal importance of playing college football games with fans this fall.

"There are so many people — and it’s not their fault, they don’t deal with it on a daily basis like we do — but they have no understanding of the economic impact of what this means,'' Pollard said in a recent interview with the Ames Tribune.

"That doesn’t mean that we are blind to safety, but the community needs to understand the impact of what happens when we don’t play football. There are hotels in this community that are never going to open again, probably. There are restaurants that will never open again. There are people that will never get their jobs back because the devastation financially will be, if things go off the track, that’s the impact ...

"When that goes away, or if it goes away, there is going to be devastation financially that isn’t just for this fall. People have to understand that.''