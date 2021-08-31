'Big Play Deuce': Spann lives up to the nickname for Illini

Bielema gave a lot of credit to Williams for helping Spann make the switch to receiver, too. He recalled a time during practice when Williams asked for his permission to work with Spann during one-on-one receiver drills, letting Bielema know that he wasn't the only one seeing Spann's potential.

Bielema added that Spann's selfless personality has made the transition from quarterback to receiver much smoother.

"Obviously it's a big play in the game and obviously (I) want to win the game, but in that moment I was so intensely wired in to how this ruling was gonna come out because I knew that it could change the outlook of him," Bielema said. "One of the things we always talk about is 'I want you to be the best you.' I literally think the best you Deuce Spann can be is at wide receiver."

Fittingly, receiving is in Spann's bloodline. His father, Greg, is a former Jackson State receiver and was selected in the seventh round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in the Arena League and XFL, giving his son another person to learn from.

As Spann continues to grow into his own at his new position, Bielema said he has no problem with the "Big Play Deuce" moniker.

"I'll call him whatever him he wants to be as long as he's making big plays," Bielema said, smiling. "Hopefully it's not like jumbo shrimp, right? It's not an oxymoron. Hopefully Big Play Deuce sticks."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0