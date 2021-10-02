Big second half helps Bees snap skid

St. Ambrose finished what it started Saturday in its Mid-States Football Association opener.
The Fighting Bees pulled away from a halftime tie, scoring 28 straight points to roll to a 49-28 victory over Trinity International at Brady Street Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Tom Casey threw five touchdown passes, orchestrated a turnover-free offense which rushed for 280 of its 540 total yards and benefited from a defense that turned the Trojans over five times and stalled other drives with six sacks.
"It was a good team win, just what we needed coming off of a bye week," said Casey, who completed 21-of-30 passes for 247 yards. "Everybody stepped up and did their job."
The win ended a three-game losing streak and a series of close setbacks for St. Ambrose, which took the opening drive of the third quarter and marched 71 yards on eight plays to take a lead it never relinquished.
Protected by an offensive line which did not give up a sack, Casey connected with Yemi Ward on a 42-yard pass play to push The Fighting Bees in front 28-21 with 12 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
"That drive coming out in the third quarter was big," St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. "We had done a decent job moving the ball in the first half, but to come out, drive it and take the lead like we did I felt gave our guys some good confidence."
Ward’s second touchdown catch of the game — he scored on a 22-yard reception which gave the Fighting Bees a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter — proved to be the only points scored in the third quarter, as a 14-yard sack by Anthony Brown and an interceptions by Vince Shaw and Jamari Wise thwarted Trinity International drives.
Wise’s pick was a leaping, one-handed effort along the St. Ambrose sideline that gave the Fighting Bees possession in the final minute of a third quarter which ended with the Bees on top, 28-21.
"I had a tough first half and I needed that one," Wise said. "It happened just the way it was supposed to. I made my read like I was supposed to, saw the quarterback (Nolan Brammer) look back outside and the next thing, the ball was coming my way. I just had to go up and get it."
The timing — both in Wise’s leap and in the game — couldn’t have been better.
"The only thing you can say about Jamari’s pick is ‘Wow,’ what a play," Magistrelli said.
Casey and Bees made it count, capping a 12-play, 71-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Blake Wittman.
The St. Ambrose defense, which limited Trinity International to 121 of its 401 yards in the final two quarters, forced a punt and had Deonte Berry recover a Brammer fumble forced by DJ Oshin to launch scoring drives on the next two possessions.
In less than a three-minute span, Sam Kerr’s second touchdown catch of the game on a 34-yard pass from Casey and a four-yard touchdown run by Kaden King gave the Bees a 49-21 lead with 4:21 left in the game.
"We spent the bye week focusing on finishing, working on things we needed to do individually to make things work together as a team. Today, when we got down in the red zone, we finished things off," said Kerr, who also scored on an 8-yard pass play in the second quarter to give St. Ambrose a 14-7 lead.
Ward, Kerr and Wittman combined for 17 catches and 191 of the Bees’ 260 passing yards, while T’Nahleg Hall and Cade Gorzny led the rushing attack with 95 and 92 yards respectively.
Hall’s work included a 12-yard touchdown run, the only score either team managed in the first quarter.
"We have a lot of guys who can make plays and it was good to get the ball to all of them and see them play the way they did," Casey said.
About the only thing the Fighting Bees (2-3, 1-0 MSFA) did not have an answer for was Trinity International receiver Deon Cook.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore caught 10 passes for 222 yards and scored on touchdown receptions of 35, 43 and 37 yards. His first two came in a second quarter which also saw Trinity International drives end on interceptions by the Bees' Brody Mason and Marshaun Zachary.