Big Ten ban delays Hawkeye, Illini spring start

At the least, the start of spring football at Iowa and Illinois will be delayed.

The Big Ten announced Friday that all “organized team activities,’’ including workouts and practices were being halted on campuses across the conference until at least April 6 as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

That would preclude both the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini from beginning spring practices later this month.

Iowa was scheduled to hold the first of its 15 spring practices on March 25, two days after Illinois was scheduled to begin its spring workouts.

Spring practice schedules on both campuses will have to be reworked after the conference expanded its previously-announced ban on competition to include practices and other team-oriented activities.

Illinois had scheduled its spring game for April 18, while Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had said Iowa spring workouts would conclude with a late April finale, most likely on a Friday evening at Kinnick Stadium.

In its statement, the Big Ten said details beyond April 6 remain undetermined.