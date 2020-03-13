Big Ten ban delays Hawkeye, Illini spring start

At the least, the start of spring football at Iowa and Illinois will be delayed.
The Big Ten announced Friday that all “organized team activities,’’ including workouts and practices were being halted on campuses across the conference until at least April 6 as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
That would preclude both the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini from beginning spring practices later this month.
Iowa was scheduled to hold the first of its 15 spring practices on March 25, two days after Illinois was scheduled to begin its spring workouts.
Spring practice schedules on both campuses will have to be reworked after the conference expanded its previously-announced ban on competition to include practices and other team-oriented activities.
Illinois had scheduled its spring game for April 18, while Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had said Iowa spring workouts would conclude with a late April finale, most likely on a Friday evening at Kinnick Stadium.
In its statement, the Big Ten said details beyond April 6 remain undetermined.
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ the league announced in a statement.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.’’
Concerns surrounding the health crisis have already impacted football programs throughout the conference.
Michigan State and Ohio State have already canceled public spring games scheduled for next month.
The Big Ten announced on Thursday it was issuing a moratorium for all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
Iowa’s football program used its Twitter account to inform prospective student-athletes of that, concluding, “When we are able, we will be excited to see you on campus.’’
The recruiting moratorium prompted the cancellation of a Junior Day scheduled for Saturday at Nebraska.
Iowa has also cancelled a coaching clinic scheduled for the final weekend of March in Iowa City and with most NFL teams pulling scouts off the road, the Hawkeyes' scheduled March 23 pro day has also been canceled.
The Fighting Illini's draft-eligible players had a chance to work out in front of scouts on Monday, when 22 NFL teams had representatives at Illinois' pro day.