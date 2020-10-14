Big Ten breakdown: Minnesota

WR RASHOD BATEMAN: After initially opting out of the 2020 season, the junior who was named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2019 opted back in and will look to continue the level of production he had a year ago while averaging 20.3 yards on his 60 catches. The 6-2, 210-pound junior will need for junior receiver Chris Autman-Bell to grow his 28 receptions from 2019 to help keep defenses honest. Mohamed Ibrahim, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018, will lead the Golden Gophers’ ground game.

CB BENJAMIN ST-JUSTE: One of four returning starters on a defense looking to replace six of top seven tacklers from a year ago. The 6-3, 200-pound senior who began his career at Michigan joins returning starter Coney Durr at the cornerback spots. The pair each had team-leading totals of 10 pass breakups a year ago. Free safety Tyler Nubin, a sophomore from St. Charles, Ill., is expected to help Minnesota replace Antoine Winfield Jr., the Big Ten leader in interceptions a year ago. Micah Dew-Treadway, a sixth-year senior and Notre Dame transfer, is the lone returning starter on the defensive front.

