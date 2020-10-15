Big Ten breakdown:Nebraska

WR WAN’DALE ROBINSON: Compiled 1,029 all-purpose yards as a freshman and is looking to build off of that with an expanded role as a sophomore. Robinson, who enjoyed success as a kick returner as well, was the Cornhuskers’ second-leading receiver a year ago with 40 catches and will be counted on to replace JD Spielman as the group’s leader. Spielman, who grabbed 49 passes last season, transferred to TCU in July. Omar Manning, a 6-4, 225-pound transfer who caught 35 passes for 727 yards and six scores at Kilgore College in Texas last season, is expected to contribute extensively as well.