Big Ten breakdown:Nebraska

COACH: Scott Frost, 9-15 entering third season at Nebraska, 28-22 entering fifth season overall
2019 RECORD: 5-7, 3-6 Big Ten (Tied for fifth, West)
OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (7): LG Matt Farniok, LT Brenden Jaimes, C Cameron Jurgens, QB Adrian Martinez, RB Dedrick Mills, TE Jack Stoll, RG Boe Wilson
DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (5): CB Dicaprio Bootle, S Marquel Dismuke, LB JoJo Domann, LB Collin Miller, CB Cam Taylor-Britt
SPECIALISTS RETURNING (0): None
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Dedrick Mills 143-745; Passing, Adrian Martinez 149-251-9-1,958-10; Receiving, Wan’Dale Robinson 40-453; Tackles, Will Honas 73; Interceptions, Cam Taylor-Britt 3
KEEP AN EYE ON…
WR WAN’DALE ROBINSON: Compiled 1,029 all-purpose yards as a freshman and is looking to build off of that with an expanded role as a sophomore. Robinson, who enjoyed success as a kick returner as well, was the Cornhuskers’ second-leading receiver a year ago with 40 catches and will be counted on to replace JD Spielman as the group’s leader. Spielman, who grabbed 49 passes last season, transferred to TCU in July. Omar Manning, a 6-4, 225-pound transfer who caught 35 passes for 727 yards and six scores at Kilgore College in Texas last season, is expected to contribute extensively as well.
QB ADRIAN MARTINEZ: Injuries impacted a struggle-filled sophomore season for Nebraska’s returning starting quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior threw just 10 touchdown passes last season and was picked off nine times in an inconsistent season which saw him miss two games as the Cornhuskers finished under .500 for a third consecutive year. Martinez, who is being pushed by Luke McCaffrey in preseason camp, will be working behind an offensive line which returns five starters.
RB DEDRICK MILLS: Earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition a year ago in his first season with the Cornhuskers after arriving from Garden City Community College. The 5-11, 220-pound senior who began his college career at Georgia Tech and will help complement the running ability of Martinez. Mills led Nebraska with 745 yards on the ground a year ago while Martinez was the team’s second-leading rusher with 626 yards.
YOU NEED TO KNOW…
Former Hawkeye Erik Chinander continues the rebuilding process as Scott Frost’s defensive coordinator. Nebraska is working to replace five of its front seven on defense from a year ago. He’s put an emphasis on adding additional size as the Cornhuskers rebuild a group that does return a pair of starting linebackers, Collin Miller inside and JoJo Domann outside. Three starters do return in the secondary, including hard-hitting junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
THE BIG NUMBER
6
After a preseason injury to Barret Pickering, Nebraska used six kickers during the 2019 season and kick returns for touchdowns by Iowa and Wisconsin were among deciding factors in losses to those West Division rivals. Junior college transfer Chase Contreraz and LSU transfer Connor Culp will get the first looks at kicking the ball this season for the Cornhuskers.
2020 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 – at Ohio State
Oct. 31 – Wisconsin
Nov. 7 – at Northwestern
Nov. 14 – Penn State
Nov. 21 – Illinois
Nov. 27 – at Iowa
Dec. 5 – at Purdue
Dec. 12 -- Minnesota
NUMEROLOGY
Where Nebraska ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:
Scoring offense: 28.0 (Seventh)
Rushing offense: 203.3 (Third)
Passing offense: 212.6 (10th)
Total offense: 415.8 (Fifth)
Scoring defense: 27.8 (11th)
Rushing defense: 188.1 (11th)
Passing defense: 200.8 (Seventh)
Total defense: 388.8 (10th)
TRENDS
The Cornhuskers’ record over the last five seasons:
2015: 6-7
2016: 9-4
2017: 4-8
2018: 4-8
2019: 5-7
EYE ON IOWA:
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2015: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
