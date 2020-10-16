Big Ten breakdown: Northwestern

QB PEYTON RAMSEY: A graduate transfer, Northwestern’s projected starting quarterback is no stranger to the Big Ten. He started for Indiana in 2017 and 2018 before splitting time a year ago. The 6-2, 216-pound senior completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,454 yards a year ago for the Hoosiers, throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He will be working behind an offensive line which returns four starters including all-Big Ten tackle Rashawn Slater, a 6-3, 305-pound senior. The Wildcats also return their leading receiver from a year ago in Riley Les, who caught 51 balls.

RB ISAIAH BOWSER: After leading the Wildcats in rushing in 2018, injuries limited the 6-1, 215-pound back to five games a year ago. Now healthy, he’s being counted on to help reignite a Northwestern ground game which figures to have solid depth entering the 2020 season. Drake Anderson, who led the team in rushing a year ago as a freshman, returns as does Jesse Brown, who missed eight games last season because of injuries.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…