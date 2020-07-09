Big Ten changes scratch Cy-Hawk, UNI games

Games will likely be spread over a 13-to-14 week timeframe to create scheduling options if one or more programs need to suspend play because of the coronavirus at some point in the season.

That kind of flexibility was at the core of what the Big Ten set out to accomplish following conversations over the past several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, directors of athletics, conference office staff and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

Big Ten officials said in a statement announcing its decision that "by limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

The decision will impact not only football, but men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball for all Big Ten programs.

In a statement posted on its athletics website, Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman acknowledged that fans, ticket holders, donors and others will likely have a number of questions about the decision.