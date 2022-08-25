Big Ten football players to watch in 2022

Ten players to watch during the 2022 Big Ten football season:

BRAELON ALLEN

Wisconsin, RB

Emerging as a true freshman last fall, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound sophomore displayed a blend of power and quickness as he ran for 1,268 yards on 186 carries. He averaged 105.7 yards per game and rushed for 12 touchdowns.

BLAKE CORUM

Michigan, RB

Was injured late in the 2021 season, allowing Hassan Haskins to thrive, but the 5-8, 200-pound junior still rushed for 952 yards while averaging 6.6 yards per carry last season. He is expected to team with sophomore Donovan Edwards in leading the Wolverines’ ground game.

TREVEYON HENDERSON

Ohio State, RB

The 5-10, 215-pound sophomore is a first-team preseason all-American after averaging 6.8 yards per carry a year ago. His game is built on speed and Henderson returns after gaining 1,272 yards and rushing for 15 touchdowns a year ago.

NICK HERBIG

Wisconsin, LB

An outside linebacker and edge rusher, the 6-2, 227-pound junior finished with 14.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks among the 64 tackles he recorded a year ago. He’ll lead a Badgers defense which returns three starters.

MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Minnesota, RB

The Big Ten running back of the year in 2020 returns as a sixth-year senior after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in the Golden Gophers’ 2021 season opener. The 5-10, 210-pound Baltimore native has rushed 3,003 yards during his career while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

ADAM KORSAK

Rutgers, P

A preseason all-American the senior from Australia has field-flipping ability. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt last season, finished with zero touchbacks and placed 38 of his 72 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

AIDAN O’CONNELL

Purdue, QB

The Boilermakers found success last season after settling on the 6-3, 210-pound senior as their quarterback. Purdue won five of its last six games after he moved into a starting role and O’Connell ended the season completing 315-of-339 passes for 3,712 yards, throwing 28 TD passes and 11 picks.

PETER SKORONSKI

Northwestern, OT

The 6-4, 294-pound junior is preparing for his third season as a starter on the Wildcats’ offensive line. A first-team preseason all-American, his blend of foot speed and sound technique leave Skoronski regarded as one of the most dominant offensive tackles in the nation.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA

Ohio State, WR

A first-team preseason all-American, the 6-foot, 198-pound junior broke Ohio State records with 95 receptions and 1,606 receiving yards as a first-year starter last fall after opening the season third on the depth chart. He collected 347 of those yards in the Rose Bowl.

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State, QB

A Heisman finalist in 2021, the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback orchestrated the nation’s most productive offense last season with averages of 46.4 points and 541 yards per game. The 6-3, 28-pound sophomore completed 317-of-441 passes for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns a year ago while being intercepted six times.