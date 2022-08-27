Big Ten football storylines to follow in 2022

Ten storylines to follow this fall in the Big Ten Conference:

1. Ohio State’s makeover

The Buckeyes return a Heisman finalist in C.J. Stroud at quarterback, preseason all-Americans TreVeyon Henderson at running back, Jaxon Smith-Njigba at receiver and Paris Johnson on the offensive line, but this Ohio State season is about a makeover.

After failing to win the Big Ten for the first time since 2016, losing to Michigan for the first time in a decade and losing two games, coach Ryan Day rebuilt his coaching staff.

Jim Knowles was brought in from Oklahoma State to lead the defense, one of three new defensive coaches among four assistants hired to help the Buckeyes overcome the “disappointments’’ of last year’s 11-2 season.

Tanner McCalister, a transfer safety who played four seasons at Oklahoma State, followed Knowles to Columbus and is being counted on to anchor a re-tooled defense that returns four starters.

There will be no shortage of offensive firepower. Stroud completed 71.9% of his passes while throwing for an average of 369.6 yards per game last season while Henderson ran for 1,248 yards and Smith-Njigba caught 95 balls.

2. Michigan’s staying power

After winning its first Big Ten football championship since 2004 last season, the Wolverines enter 2022 looking to build on last season’s 12-2 record that included a 42-3 pounding of Iowa in the Big Ten title game.

Michigan returns starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who threw for 2,576 yards last season, but the senior is in a battle with dual-threat sophomore J.J. McCarthy for the starting role under center and coach Jim Harbaugh has suggested that both may play.

Whoever takes snaps will have a plethora of options. Hassan Haskins is not back after rushing for 1,327 yards a year ago, but Blake Corum is back after running for 952 yards. The Wolverines are deep at receiver and regain the services of Ronnie Bell, the starter a year ago who suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 season opener.

Michigan will have eight new starters on a defense which has a new coordinator in Jesse Minter, who spent last season in the same role at Vanderbilt after working with the Baltimore Ravens.

Beyond road games at Iowa and Ohio State, the Big Ten schedule is kind to the Wolverines. Michigan does not play Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue or Northwestern from the Big Ten West this season.

3. Wisconsin’s axe to grind

Season-long offensive struggles magnified in a 23-13 loss to Minnesota in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe did more than keep Wisconsin out of the Big Ten title game last season.

They also told coach Paul Chryst it was time for something to change and that change started with staff changes that included Chryst hiring Bobby Engram as the Badgers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Wisconsin plans to spread things out a bit more as Graham Mertz returns for his third season at quarterback. While he works to develop more consistency in the passing game, Wisconsin will build around running back Braelon Allen who looks to build on the 1,268 yards he rushed for last season as a freshman.

Allen will work behind a line which returns three starters, matching the number of returning starters the Badgers have on their entire defense.

The cupboard isn’t bare. Linebacker Nick Herbig led Big Ten underclassmen with nine sacks last season, joining returning starting linemen Isaiah Mullens and Keeanu Benton as the most experienced players on a defense which expects to reload, not rebuild.

4. Is this Purdue’s moment?

Returning a veteran quarterback, coming off of its first nine-win season since 2003 and looking at a schedule that doesn’t include anyone named Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State, there are plenty of possibilities for Purdue this season.

Sixth-year coach Jeff Brohm’s team opens the season at home on Thursday against Penn State with expectations centered on continued growth from senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

He helped lead the Boilermakers to wins in five of their last six games a year ago following the team’s 4-3 start and will lead a passing attack that expects big things from a pair of Iowa transfers in receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Running back King Doerue returns as do three starters on the offensive line.

Defensively, Purdue has questions to answer but returns three of its front four and five of its front seven.

Jones, the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year last season with the Hawkeyes, should help boost what have been stagnant Boilermakers special teams.

5. How hot is Scott Frost’s seat?

The Big Ten was the only power-five conference last season which did not have a single head coaching change.

Scott Frost’s ability to win more than a handful of games at Nebraska this season may determine if that continues.

A 15-29 record in four seasons has the Cornhuskers coach on the preseason hot seat as 2022 begins with yet another rebuild in Lincoln where change started with a remake of the offensive coaching staff. Mark Whipple was brought in from Pitt to coordinate the offense, a role previously filled by Frost.

Texas transfer Casey Thompson will open the season at quarterback, winning a preseason competition with Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy after Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State.

Thompson will run an offense which blends the pro-style approach Whipple ran at Pittsburgh with Frost’s spread-option roots. Anthony Grant and Rahmir Johnson return as top options at running back while Omar Manning and transfers Trey Palmer from LSU and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda are the top receiving prospects.

Line play remains an issue, with just one starter returning on defense and three returning starters on offense.

6. Minnesota’s senior moment

Development on the offensive and defensive lines will have a lot to do with how much success Minnesota is able to have during P.J. Fleck’s sixth season, but the Golden Gophers will build around four sixth-year seniors.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, receiver Chris Autman-Bell, running back Mohamed Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz are back for one final season with hopes of helping Minnesota improve on its 9-4 record and share of second place in the Big Ten West a year ago.

Ibrahim enters the season with a string of nine straight 100-yard rushing performances, but the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year is coming back after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in the 2021 season opener.

The return of Kirk Ciarrocca as the Golden Gophers’ offensive coordinator after a two-year absence — working one year as the offensive coordinator at Penn State and last season as an offensive analyst at West Virginia — comes at a time when Minnesota works to build more balance in its run-first offensive approach.

His return will likely lead to greater use of the run-pass option, something which worked effectively with Morgan at the controls of the offense in 2019.

7. Is the roar no more?

Frost isn’t the only Big Ten coach feeling a little heat. This may be among the most important of the nine seasons James Franklin has spent at Penn State.

A 23-20 loss at Iowa was the first of six setbacks the Nittany Lions endured during their last eight games of 2021 on their way to a 7-6 finish.

Four of those losses were by four points or less, but Franklin’s last two teams have a combined record of 11-11 and Penn State is one of a number of Big Ten teams seeking offensive improvements this season.

Sean Clifford is positioned to become the first quarterback to start in four straight season openers for the Nittany Lions and the sixth-year senior has worked under four different offensive coordinators during that time.

Penn State has as much depth at the skill positions as it has had in some time while returning seven offensive starters.

Running back Keyvone Lee is back after leading the Nittany Lions in rushing the past two seasons and receivers Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith return to a receiving corps which should benefit from the skill of Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley.

Three starters return in an offensive line which surrendered a Big Ten-worst 34 sacks last season.

8. Riding the roller coaster

From recent highs to last-season lows, Northwestern and Indiana are working to rebound from struggle-filled 2021.

The Wildcats went from winning the Big Ten West in 2020 to finishing 3-9 a year ago with one conference win. The Hoosiers, 7-2 and second to Ohio State in the East in 2020, went winless in the league while going 2-10 last season.

Statistically, Northwestern had the league’s most porous defense a year ago, allowing 34 points per game, while Indiana had the most inept offense while scoring 10.4 points on average against Big Ten teams.

Coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Tom Allen are seeking to flip that script this fall.

The Wildcats have had an ongoing competition at quarterback throughout fall camp, with Ryan Hilinksi, a transfer from South Carolina who started nine times last season, battling Brendan Sullivan and Carl Richardson to open under center.

End Adetomiwa Adebawore is the lone returning starter on a defensive line which expects help from Stanford transfer Ryan Johnson.

The Hoosiers have had competition at quarterback as well. Michael Penix Jr. has transferred to Washington, where he will start, and Allen will select between fifth-year senior Jack Tuttle and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak.

Penix was among more than two dozen Hoosiers who transferred out of the program, which added 10 transfers from power-five programs including running backs Josh Henderson from North Carolina and Shaun Shivers from Auburn.

9. Could this be the year?

Five Big Ten teams finished with records below .500 a year ago, Rutgers and Indiana in the East Division and Illinois, Nebraska and Northwestern in the West.

Among those, the Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini appear to be the closest to getting over that hump.

Rutgers still has a quarterback issue to settle although third-year coach Greg Schiano likes what he has seen from sixth-year senior Noah Vedral, redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt and sophomore Evan Simon as his second rebuild of the Scarlet Knights program continues.

Taj Harris, a Syracuse transfer who caught 151 passes for the Orange, and West Virginia transfer Sean Ryan are being counted on to strengthen the receiving corps.

A five-win team last season, Rutgers landed a bowl berth and additional practice time when Texas A&M withdrew from the Gator Bowl because of COVID issues.

The only thing that kept Illinois out of a bowl in Bret Bielema’s first season was a 20-14 loss at home to Rutgers.

In a 5-7 season that included four losses by a combined total of 20 points, the Fighting Illini will be counting on improvements in the passing game to complement the rushing ability of Chase Brown and Josh McCray and the skill of Isaiah Williams.

First-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, the architect of a productive Texas-San Antonio offense a year ago, was brought in to jumpstart an offense which ranked 115th in scoring and 112th in total offense last season.

10. A Spartan challenge

Mel Tucker faces a sizeable challenge in his third season as the coach at Michigan State.

Joining Michigan and Ohio State as the only teams in the Big Ten East to finish with a winning record in league play, the Spartans will work to build on last season’s 11-2 record while replacing the second-leading rusher in the country.

Kenneth Walker III left for the NFL after running for 1,636 yards a year ago, leaving Michigan State with the challenge of balancing its offense.

Quarterback Payton Thorne returns after throwing for 3,200 yards and a school-record 27 touchdowns last season. Jayden Reed and Tre Mosley will provide him with talented receivers.

Two transfers, Jarek Broussard from Colorado and Jalen Berger from Wisconsin, join Davion Primm in topping the preseason depth chart at running back.

They’ll be working behind an offensive line that is replacing three starters and two experienced reserves who combined for 130 career starts.