Big Ten halts move to padded football practices

The Big Ten put the brakes Saturday on conference football teams moving to the next phase of preseason work.
Most Big Ten teams were scheduled to begin a transition that included wearing pads as they practice on Sunday after having helmets as their only protective gear during the opening practices of the season.
At the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the league's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the conference instructed teams to continue only with practice routines they have had so far and not introduce pads to training at this point.
The decision was made with a desire of having Big Ten teams "move prudently" through preseason football practices.
All other league fall sports will continue to move forward at the appropriate level as based on the recommendations of local physicians and athletic trainers.
"Each new phase of activity provides new intelligence and experience allows us to evaluate the implementation of our conference and institutional medical protocols in real time in order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes," the Big Ten indicated in a statement.
"We believe it is best to continue in the appropriate phase of activity referenced above while we digest and share information from each campus to ensure we can move forward cautiously."
In its statement, the Big Ten acknowledges that pausing the next step of training brings into question beginning the season as scheduled in early September "as well as the feasibility of proceeding with the season at all."
Conference presidents and chancellors were scheduled to discuss the latter this weekend.
The Big Ten indicated it plans to continue to evaluate the situation on a daily basis while relying on the expertise of medical experts.
