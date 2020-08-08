Big Ten halts move to padded football practices

The Big Ten put the brakes Saturday on conference football teams moving to the next phase of preseason work.

Most Big Ten teams were scheduled to begin a transition that included wearing pads as they practice on Sunday after having helmets as their only protective gear during the opening practices of the season.

At the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the league's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the conference instructed teams to continue only with practice routines they have had so far and not introduce pads to training at this point.

The decision was made with a desire of having Big Ten teams "move prudently" through preseason football practices.

All other league fall sports will continue to move forward at the appropriate level as based on the recommendations of local physicians and athletic trainers.

"Each new phase of activity provides new intelligence and experience allows us to evaluate the implementation of our conference and institutional medical protocols in real time in order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes," the Big Ten indicated in a statement.