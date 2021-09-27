 Skip to main content
Big Ten honors Campbell
topical alert

Colorado St Iowa Football

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) recovers a fumble during the second half of Saturday's game against Colorado State in Iowa City.

 AP

For the second time in four weeks, the Big Ten has named an Iowa football player as the league's defensive player of the week.

Linebacker Jack Campbell earned the honor this morning following his 18-tackle performance in the Hawkeyes' 24-14 victory over Colorado State. His career-high tackle total was the most for an Iowa player since Anthony Hitchens finished with 19 in a 2012 game against Iowa State.

Campbell finished with three pass break ups and recovered a fumble that led to an Iowa touchdown.

His 18 tackles are the second-most by a player in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2021, trailing only the 19 Baylor Spector of Clemson had on Saturday in a loss to North Carolina State.

The Big Ten named Iowa cornerback Riley Moss as its defensive player of the week on Sept. 6 after he returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the Hawkeyes' season-opening win over Indiana.

