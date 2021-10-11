Big Ten honors Hawkeyes' Hankins

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins was named Monday by the Big Ten as the conference's co-defensive player of the week.
The senior from Lewisville, Texas, finished with five tackles in the Hawkeyes' 23-20 victory over fourth-ranked Penn State, including a stop on a fourth-and-3 situation with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the game to end a Nittany Lions drive that had reached the Iowa 45-yard line.
Hankins ended Penn State's next possession as well with his third interception of the season.
A starter in 33 games during his college career, Hankins currently has 20 tackles for the season. He has also intercepted three passes, broken up a fourth and has recorded one tackle for a loss.
Hankins is the third Hawkeye to earn defensive player of the week recognition from the Big Ten in the first seven weeks of the season. Riley Moss earned the honor following the season-opening win over Indiana and Jack Campbell was honored for his work in a win over Colorado State.
Steve Batterson
