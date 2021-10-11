 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Ten honors Hawkeyes' Hankins
0 Comments
topical alert

Big Ten honors Hawkeyes' Hankins

  • 0
081321-qc-spt-iowa-football-018

Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins (8) poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeye football media day on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Iowa City.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins was named Monday by the Big Ten as the conference's co-defensive player of the week.

The senior from Lewisville, Texas, finished with five tackles in the Hawkeyes' 23-20 victory over fourth-ranked Penn State, including a stop on a fourth-and-3 situation with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the game to end a Nittany Lions drive that had reached the Iowa 45-yard line.

Hankins ended Penn State's next possession as well with his third interception of the season.

A starter in 33 games during his college career, Hankins currently has 20 tackles for the season. He has also intercepted three passes, broken up a fourth and has recorded one tackle for a loss.

Hankins is the third Hawkeye to earn defensive player of the week recognition from the Big Ten in the first seven weeks of the season. Riley Moss earned the honor following the season-opening win over Indiana and Jack Campbell was honored for his work in a win over Colorado State.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Raiders need to realize they can't run the football

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News