 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Ten honors Hawkeyes' Taylor
0 Comments
topical alert

Big Ten honors Hawkeyes' Taylor

  • Updated
  • 0
HAWKEYE FOOTBALL SPRING PRACTICE NO. 9

Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Monday as the Big Ten co-special teams player of the week.

 Brian Ray

Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Monday as the Big Ten co-special teams player of the week.

The sophomore from Melbourne, Australia averaged 51.1 yards on eight punts in the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes' 27-17 victory at Iowa State on Saturday, including a career-best punt of 69 yards in the third quarter.

Five of Taylor's eight punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and only one was returned.

Taylor shared the honor with punter Adam Korsak of Rutgers, also a Melbourne, Australia native who averaged 52.2 yards on six punts for the Scarlet Knights in a win at Syracuse.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Open recap: Medvedev snuffs Djokovic in straight sets to win U.S. Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News