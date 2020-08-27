Big Ten: Huskers' lawsuit has 'no merit'

The Big Ten sees “no merit’’ in a lawsuit filed Thursday by eight Nebraska football players who claim the league’s decision to postpone the season has harmed their career development opportunities.
In a statement issued several hours after the suit was filed in the District Court of Lancaster County, Neb., the conference indicated it continues to weigh options to resume competition once it is deemed safe to play.
“The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors overwhelmingly voted to postpone the fall sports season based on medical concerns and in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes,’’ the statement said, labeling the decision “important’’ for the 14 member universities and their communities.
“We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic.’’
The lawsuit was filed one day after a group of Big Ten parents, including parents of Iowa and Illinois players, sent an open letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren questioning his ability to lead and effectively communicate with involved stakeholders.
The group has sought greater transparency in the conference’s Aug. 11 decision to postpone all fall sports, a decision which came six days after the Big Ten issued a revised conference schedule and medical protocols to allow teams to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a 13-page lawsuit filed Thursday morning, the players are asking the district court for an injunction that would prohibit the Big Ten from enforcing its decision.
“This lawsuit isn’t about money or damages. It’s about real-life relief,’’ said Mike Flood, the attorney representing the eight Cornhuskers who filed the suit.
“These student-athletes have followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing and lived according to the guidelines of the world-class experts (at the University of Nebraska Medical Center) all for the chance to play football in September.’’
Echoing the concerns parents expressed in their open letter to Warren, Flood cited vague reasoning and no explanation for the decision to cancel the fall season at the core of his clients’ concerns.
“Our clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision,’’ Flood said. “Sadly, these student-athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference.’’
Many of the Cornhuskers named as plaintiffs in the case are sons of parents who have been active in questioning the Big Ten since it opted to postpone the season.
