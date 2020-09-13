Big Ten inches toward an October return

A vote still has to be taken, but presidents and chancellors of Big Ten Conference universities are taking a hard second look at giving Big Ten fall sports teams the opportunity to play beginning as early as next month.
If approved, Big Ten football teams could be playing games as soon as Oct. 17 under a proposal being considered following a weekend of discussions which began Saturday with talks between a medical subcommittee of the conference’s return to competition task force and eight university presidents and chancellors.
Iowa president Bruce Harreld and Illinois chancellor Robert Jones were among campus leaders who participated Saturday. They heard new medical information and learned how the availability of accurate rapid testing for COVID-19 has evolved in the weeks since the initial decision to postpone fall sports was made on Aug. 11.
Satisfied with what they heard Saturday, all 14 Big Ten presidents and chancellors were involved in talks on Sunday.
In addition to medical information surrounding the coronavirus, discussions then centered on how to start fall sports, when to start them and medical thresholds that would need to be met for competition to begin.
According to The Detroit News, those talks included weighing the possibility of both eight- and 10-game regular-season schedules.
An eight-game schedule would include a bye week for all teams and a Big Ten Championship game to be played on Dec. 19, one day before the College Football Playoff selection committee announces pairings for national semifinal games.
In addition to an Oct. 17 start, an Oct. 24 starting date was also proposed.
At the end of the day, there were multiple reports that the presidents and chancellors liked a comprehensive plan on medical protocols enough to agree to take a new vote about whether to proceed with fall sports in the final months of 2020.
The vote had not been taken as of Sunday evening, but is expected within the next few days after presidents and chancellors discuss the matter with other leaders on their local campuses.
According to Big Ten bylaws, which require a 60-percent threshold for approval, six votes would need to be changed from the 11-3 decision in August to postpone the fall season.
Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted to proceed with fall sports in the initial vote, which was made public only after a group of Cornhuskers football players filed suit against the conference.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who has repeatedly said medical data will drive any change of plans, and the conference have been loudly criticized in the weeks since the August decision.
Players, parents of players, coaches and politicians have criticized the conference for an unwillingness to share detail about what went into the initial decision and the general lack of communication and transparency that has been involved in the process.
The situation is costing athletics departments across the conference millions of dollars and has already led to the elimination of sports programs, layoffs and furloughs for employees at a number of schools including Iowa.
The conference is reviewing its decision after three other power-five conferences, the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern, failed to go along with the Big Ten and Pac-12 in postponing their fall seasons.
ACC and Big 12 football teams played their first games over the weekend as Big Ten administrators talked, while the SEC has its openers scheduled for Sept. 26.
