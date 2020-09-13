Big Ten inches toward an October return

An eight-game schedule would include a bye week for all teams and a Big Ten Championship game to be played on Dec. 19, one day before the College Football Playoff selection committee announces pairings for national semifinal games.

In addition to an Oct. 17 start, an Oct. 24 starting date was also proposed.

At the end of the day, there were multiple reports that the presidents and chancellors liked a comprehensive plan on medical protocols enough to agree to take a new vote about whether to proceed with fall sports in the final months of 2020.

The vote had not been taken as of Sunday evening, but is expected within the next few days after presidents and chancellors discuss the matter with other leaders on their local campuses.

According to Big Ten bylaws, which require a 60-percent threshold for approval, six votes would need to be changed from the 11-3 decision in August to postpone the fall season.

Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted to proceed with fall sports in the initial vote, which was made public only after a group of Cornhuskers football players filed suit against the conference.