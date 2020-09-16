Big Ten is back: Football to resume weekend of Oct. 23

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Ten football teams will kick off the 2020 season on the weekend of Oct. 23.

The conference announced this morning that the season that has been postponed since Aug. 11 after the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors approved significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when decisions are made about whether to play or practice.

The decision to move forward, according to the Big Ten, was unanimous.

Daily testing of student-athletes will begin in a little over a week.

“Our focus with the Task Force over the last six weeks was to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes,’’ Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “Our goal has always been to return to competition so all student-athletes can realize their dream of competing in the sports they love. We are incredibly grateful for all of the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished.’’

Additional details about the season will be announced later today.

