Big Ten parents question Warren's ability to lead

The group wants the Big Ten to make public all documents, video recordings, communications and minutes of meetings related to the decision to cancel the fall sports season.

It also wants Warren to make himself available to answer questions at a parent organization forum, saying that communication between parents groups and the Big Ten office has been nonexistent.

“As you know, the parents and students have a passionate position on the cancelation of fall sports. This passion will continue to exist,’’ the group wrote. “However, we ask for a structured discussion in which you have a fair opportunity to address the concerns and issues that respective organizations have raised.’

It also wants Warren to provide clarity about the Big Ten’s return to competition task force he wrote about last week.

The group wants to know what role the task force will play in an ultimate decision about the possibility of a season, how the parents group will be engaged in the process, what criteria will be used in determining whether there will be a season, when the situation will be assessed and what support will be provided to student-athletes.